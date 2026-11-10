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Another Chicago Criminal on Felony Pretrial Release Was Arrested for Attempted Murder

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 5:30 PM
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Another Chicago Criminal on Felony Pretrial Release Was Arrested for Attempted Murder
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

Another Chicago man on felony pretrial release was accused of attempting to murder another man; this brings to 15 the total number of felons on pretrial release who have gone on to attempt to murder — or actually murder — someone.

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Emara Williams allegedly tried to kill a 29-year-old man in a shooting this summer while awaiting trial for manufacture-delivery of cocaine. Williams was arrested on April 28 by the Chicago Police Department (CPD) for "conducting hand-to-hand transactions" in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, just two blocks away from the shooting. Williams had numerous felony convictions including gun cases from 2011 and 2022, and narcotics cases in 2013, 2016, and 2019.

Here's more:

A little after 7 p.m. on July 17, the victim received a call that his brother had been in a fight and went to the 400 block of North Central Avenue to see what was happening, according to court records. Williams was there along with 34-year-old Robert Ashford and other men the victim knew from the neighborhood, prosecutors claim.

The victim allegedly saw Williams hand Ashford a set of keys and tell him to “go get that,” which he understood to mean retrieving a gun. Ashford went to a nearby car, put an object in his pants and then rejoined Williams and two other men, according to the allegations.

At that point, the victim turned around to walk away and was shot from behind, suffering a fractured thighbone. Chicago police officers watching a live surveillance camera feed saw Ashford and three other men walk into view and begin firing several shots toward four men, one of whom is believed to have been the victim, according to prosecutors. However, the department failed to retain the footage.

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In 2019, then-Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans said "we haven't had any horrible incidents occur" under the bond reform initiatives. But CWB Chicago has detailed at least 16 of them. CWB Chicago also notes that CPD has brought charges in less than five percent of non-fatal shootings and just 33 percent of murders.

Most of Illinois' voters don't live in Chicago, so they're largely unimpacted by this crime.

It's working exactly as designed.

Tourism is a big part of Chicago's economy, and this won't help bolster numbers.

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If only they had a pattern of criminal behavior that was predictive of future criminal behavior.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHICAGO | CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | ILLINOIS
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