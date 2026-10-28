Gun-Control Activist Just Did This to the 9/11 Memorial in NYC

This writer went to the 9/11 Memorial in 2015. It was one of the saddest, most solemn experiences of her life. And this year marked the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 Americans and forever changed the face of the country.

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But leftists do not care about respecting sacred ground or the lives of Americans lost. They only care about their agenda and doing whatever it takes to advance it. That includes defacing the 9/11 Memorial to push an anti-gun agenda.

Gun control nut spray paints 9/11 Memorial with 'Just Stop Killing Kids' in broad daylight stunt https://t.co/VoMAgLXyZs pic.twitter.com/LS9kN6RAOm — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2026

Jonathan Tijerina was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti after he sprayed "juststopkillingkids.com" in red spray paint across the names of dozens of 9/11 victims on the memorial surrounding the reflecting pools.

There's no doubt that Tijerina did it, either. He took credit for the vandalism; posting videos of himself vandalizing the memorial on Instagram.

The damage is estimated at $2,500, but 9/11 Memorial and Museum officials announced the spray paint had already been removed, according to the New York Post. "The 9/11 Memorial is a sacred place of reflection at the heart of a rebuilt World Trade Center that honors the 2,983 victims killed in the September 11, 2001 and February 26, 1993 terrorist attacks. Yesterday’s brief incident was swiftly addressed by security staff and law enforcement, and the impacted area was immediately restored to its commemorative state," a spokesperson told CBS New York.

I wonder who he voted for. Just kidding he’s a leftist. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 28, 2026

Easiest guess ever.

So many people it seems are promoting their compassionate causes by behaving in ways that betray a complete lack of compassion.



It’s as if these activists are just angry people who delight in sowing discord. — Fruitless Metropolitan (@RinseHold) October 28, 2026

They do not have compassion. They have a political agenda.

Democrats are desecrating 9/11 memorials.



If this doesn’t radicalize you, nothing will.



This is the party you’re endorsing when you elect anti-American POS radicals like Mamdani and Hochul.



WAKE. UP. https://t.co/FnhYZSaDTw — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 28, 2026

Notice he didn't do this to a Planned Parenthood.

I don't understand why progressive protest via vandalism? And at the 9/11 Memorial? This is the exact opposite approach of MLK, etc. https://t.co/16iPSmycqG — Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) October 28, 2026

Destruction is the point. They hate the West. They hate capitalism. They hate America. Anything that represents one or all of those things must be destroyed.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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