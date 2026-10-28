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Gun-Control Activist Just Did This to the 9/11 Memorial in NYC

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 28, 2026 5:30 PM
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Gun-Control Activist Just Did This to the 9/11 Memorial in NYC
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

This writer went to the 9/11 Memorial in 2015. It was one of the saddest, most solemn experiences of her life. And this year marked the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 Americans and forever changed the face of the country.

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But leftists do not care about respecting sacred ground or the lives of Americans lost. They only care about their agenda and doing whatever it takes to advance it. That includes defacing the 9/11 Memorial to push an anti-gun agenda.

Jonathan Tijerina was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti after he sprayed "juststopkillingkids.com" in red spray paint across the names of dozens of 9/11 victims on the memorial surrounding the reflecting pools.

There's no doubt that Tijerina did it, either. He took credit for the vandalism; posting videos of himself vandalizing the memorial on Instagram.

The damage is estimated at $2,500, but 9/11 Memorial and Museum officials announced the spray paint had already been removed, according to the New York Post. "The 9/11 Memorial is a sacred place of reflection at the heart of a rebuilt World Trade Center that honors the 2,983 victims killed in the September 11, 2001 and February 26, 1993 terrorist attacks. Yesterday’s brief incident was swiftly addressed by security staff and law enforcement, and the impacted area was immediately restored to its commemorative state," a spokesperson told CBS New York.

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Easiest guess ever.

They do not have compassion. They have a political agenda.

Notice he didn't do this to a Planned Parenthood.

Destruction is the point. They hate the West. They hate capitalism. They hate America. Anything that represents one or all of those things must be destroyed.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 9/11 | CRIME | GUN CONTROL | TERRORISM | USA
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