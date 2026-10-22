Is Milwaukee County Using Taxpayer Funds to Back-Door Boost David Crowley's Gubernatorial Campaign?

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley had a pretty rough week, and this report surely didn't help. Milwaukee County had directed federal COVID-19 funds for "year-round promotion" of Michelle Bryant's radio show, "Say Something Real with Michelle Bryant on WNOV." The funding comes through the Office of Equity.

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Who is Michelle Bryant? She's a Democrat strategist who is now going to Milwaukee schools to help turn out voters for David Crowley as he runs for governor.

Milwaukee County has directed federal COVID-19 relief funds for "year-round radio promotion" of a self-described "Democratic political strategist" who is now using her radio show to boost Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's campaign for governor. https://t.co/Mr2ObjGn7d — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 20, 2026

Here's more:

According to Milwaukee County’s 2024 Recovery Plan Performance Report, the county used federal COVID-19 grant money to fund community outreach efforts through its Office of Equity that included Michelle Bryant and the station on which she broadcasts, WNOV Radio. “The OOE sponsors a year-round radio promotion of ‘Say Something Real with Michelle Bryant’ on WNOV,” the County explained in the report. “This consists of an hour-long segment in which the OOE invites Milwaukee County department representatives to discuss programs, services, and events. In addition, departments discuss how they contribute to Milwaukee County’s vision for health and racial equity.” As the plan notes, “in 2019, Milwaukee County was the first jurisdiction in the United States to declare racism a public health crisis” and as a result, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year later, “$183 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) was allocated to serve the hardest-hit areas of the community.”

Read the entire story here. According to The Heartland Post, Bryant has never disclosed that her show is being funded in part by Milwaukee County.

Crowley has appeared on Bryant's show several times during his campaign for governor, and Bryant has advocated for Crowley, including going to Milwaukee's Rufus King High School to register students to vote. While that does not mean she encouraged or influenced them to vote for Crowley, it should raise eyebrows.

Milwaukee Public Schools is allowing Michelle Bryant, a Democrat strategist and talk show host, into its schools to register students to vote.

Get the details of how MPS is allowing partisan politics into its doors: https://t.co/cm9a8oviSz pic.twitter.com/D0nzjzsFzE — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) October 19, 2026

Sarah Godlewski, who is running for Lt. Gov., has also appeared with Bryant.

Wisconsin has some of the nation’s worst racial disparities in maternal health outcomes, and 15% of our counties are classified as maternity care deserts. I had a great conversation with Michelle Bryant on WNOV about what has to change. @CivicMediaUS https://t.co/jHBXSvfzpG — Sarah Godlewski (@SarahforWI) February 24, 2026

Wisconsin voters deserve to know exactly what is going on here, as this is walking a fine legal line. As The Heartland Post notes, federal law prohibits such funds from being used on “attempts to influence the outcomes of any Federal, State, or local election, referendum, initiative, or similar procedure through in-kind or cash contributions, endorsements, publicity, or similar activity.” Wisconsin law also limits public resources being used for political campaigns, and Milwaukee County (like all local governments) is not allowed to spend tax dollars on campaign advocacy.

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Will someone in the media ask Crowley tough questions about this before the election?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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