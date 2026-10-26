Here's the Truth Behind '60 Minutes' Report on 'Texas Father' Deported by ICE

Once again, the media are going to bat for an illegal alien who has flouted our immigration laws for a quarter of a century. Moussa Diawara, originally from Mali, lived in the United States illegally for 25 years and was deported by immigration authorities to Ghana. Ghana then turned around and returned Diawara to Mali.

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But for "60 Minutes," Diawara was simply a "Texas father" who was wrongly detained.

A Texas father who had lived in the U.S. for 25 years with no criminal record was finishing his night shift as an Uber driver when immigration agents detained him.



Without being able to speak to his lawyer or a judge, he was put on a plane and sent first to Ghana, a country… pic.twitter.com/9MLTtI4zQL — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 25, 2026

Here's more:

Moussa Diawara is from Mali, but spent nearly half his life living in the United States, where he married, had two U.S. citizen children, worked and paid taxes. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported him to Ghana over the summer. Diawara has no connection to Ghana, but a judge had issued an order that he couldn't be deported to Mali, because it was likely he'd be persecuted there. Diawara said that within days of his arrival in Ghana, local officials forced him onto a flight to Mali. "I still say to myself, 'This isn't real,'" Diawara said. Third-country deportations are a reality for many as President Trump's administration seeks to carry out the largest deportation in U.S. history. When the U.S. government decides an immigrant can't stay in the U.S., and can't be sent to their home country, it can send them to a third country. A 60 Minutes investigation found that some of the third countries accepting deportees from the U.S. are routinely sending them back to the very countries they fled — locations where U.S. immigration judges ruled they would likely be persecuted or tortured.

But when President Trump says these Third World nations "s**tholes," the media get very upset and tell him they're wonderful countries.

So he’s not Texan at all. Interesting. — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) October 26, 2026

Very interesting. This is like saying police picked up a murderer after 25 years. Perhaps that murderer wasn't a convicted criminal, but he had broken the law. In the same way, Diawara has broken our immigration laws and the consequence for that is deportation.

You mean he had 25 years to become legal and refused to do it. https://t.co/bFepZXPCqr — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 26, 2026

At no point did Diawara try to become a legal citizen. Which also begs the question of how he got a job driving for Uber and if he was paying taxes. Uber does not take taxes out of your pay; drivers are responsible for reporting and paying taxes on their Uber income.

And here's the real buried lede: Diawara told officials he's a homosexual to avoid deportation to Mali. But he has a wife and two children at home. "60 Minutes" even calls him a "Texas father" and the CBS story about his deportation conveniently omits Diawara's claim that he's gay.

NOT a Texas father!



He is an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Mali with a final order of removal from a judge, who said he’s homosexual in order to dodge deportation - despite having a wife and two kids at home.



Wonder why @60Minutes didn’t ask him about that. https://t.co/Qjw0gExMKl — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

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U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Aaron Reitz, also slammed "60 Minutes" for lying about this case.

This happened in my district. @60Minutes is reporting fake news.



As @DHSgov and @ICEgov have already made clear, this guy was not a “Texas father.” He’s an illegal alien whose very existence on American soil violated federal law every second of every day for 25 years.



Don’t… https://t.co/mYJD2bSmpV — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) October 26, 2026

"Don’t want to get caught up in the government’s fully legal third-country removal policy? Don’t be here in the first place. Easy," Reitz wrote on X. "We are a nation of LAWS. Follow them, and life is good. Break them, and life is bad. And hey @uber: why are you allowing illegal aliens with orders of removal to drive on your platform?"

Diawara's attorney is asking a court to order him returned to the United States.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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