DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Met Police Respond to Criticism of Award-Winning Officer and Get Everything Wrong

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 23, 2026 4:30 PM
Advertisement
Met Police Respond to Criticism of Award-Winning Officer and Get Everything Wrong
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

An image of a Metropolitan Police Officer went viral over the last couple of days. Those of us who are even vaguely familiar with gun safety will understand why the picture garnered so much attention online. The officer's trigger discipline is non-existent.

Advertisement

A lot of posts focused on the fact that the officer — who undoubtedly had training — forgot the first rule of firearms training, while some couldn't help but notice the symbolism of what's happening to the United Kingdom these days. But the Met Police, who haven't met a thought criminal they didn't want to persecute in Orwellian fashion, looked at the criticism and responded by completely missing the point.

The statement reads:

I’d like to congratulate Fiona on this well-deserved award for which she should rightly be very proud. She works in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, a frontline unit playing a vital role in the mission to protect our democracy by keeping Parliament and Parliamentarians safe.

We are currently advertising for additional talented, brave Londoners from all communities to join us. Every career path is open to you regardless of whether you happen to wear a kippa, turban or hijab like Fiona. She is being celebrated for being an excellent officer demonstrating this reality.

But it angers me that not for the first time, a day that should have been a celebration for Fiona was marred by hateful, intolerant abuse online.

These people haven’t met Fiona. They know nothing of her important work. They just saw that she is a female Muslim officer who wears a hijab and decided she wasn’t deserving as a result.

The same is true for others in public life such as the Members of Parliament she protects - women, Black and Asian MPs sadly face the most abuse. We must all reject such small-minded hatred.

Policing is stronger when it draws talent from all the communities it serves. It fosters trust and also makes us more operationally effective and more able to keep people safe.

That’s easy for me to say, of course, but it’s much harder to do if you’re a woman or someone from a minority background as sadly you will need more resilience and courage as a police officer than someone like me – an uncomfortable truth the Met is confronting head on as we support all officers when they face bigots with much to say but little to offer.

Your courage to step up and accept the challenge that policing presents is what matters.

Fiona has my and the Met's full support. Her colleagues and all those who step forward to stand alongside them will too.

Recommended
The New York Post Got a Hold of a Document That Further Proves Ilhan Omar Isn't Who She Says She Is Amy Curtis An Illegal Alien Tried Abducting an Amish Woman in Lancaster County Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Way to completely miss the point. While some criticism focused on her Muslim garb, the real focus for online critics — and something the Met Police should be concerned about as well — is how she's holding that gun.

The account locked replies, and even has a Community Note pointing out the real criticism of the image.

This writer's 17-year-old son knows this.

What an absolute embarrassment.

Advertisement

The Thought Police don't like it when the people speak the truth.

If she had accidentally pulled the trigger, she could have hurt or killed the gentleman standing next to her.

Part of this is because the U.K. isn't a gun culture, so they do not understand guns. They fear them and do not respect them.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ENGLAND | FIREARMS | ISLAM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The New York Post Got a Hold of a Document That Further Proves Ilhan Omar Isn't Who She Says She Is

The New York Post Got a Hold of a Document That Further Proves Ilhan Omar Isn't Who She Says She Is

Amy Curtis
An Illegal Alien Tried Abducting an Amish Woman in Lancaster County

An Illegal Alien Tried Abducting an Amish Woman in Lancaster County

Amy Curtis
Lydia Moynihan Makes a CNN Panel Lose Its Mind With One Simple Comparison

Lydia Moynihan Makes a CNN Panel Lose Its Mind With One Simple Comparison

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos