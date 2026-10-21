A Radical Billionaire With Ties to Epstein Is Funneling Campaign Cash to Stefany Shaheen

Stefany Shaheen, the Democrat running for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st District, has had everything handed to her. Her mother, retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, not only endorsed Stefany's congressional run, but Jeanne Shaheen gave Stefany a seat on the Commission on Child Care and Early Childhood Education, something Jeanne Shaheen started while governor.

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Now we're learning that Silver Spoon Stefany Shaheen is being funded by a radical billionaire with ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Shaheen's boss, Dean Kamen, was a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein and once had an "incredible visit" to Epstein's island.

Even Shaheen's primary opponent, Christian Urrutia, raised questions about Kamen and Jeffrey Epstein.

"In light of repeated revelations that Kamen maintained extensive ties to Jeffrey Epstein and repeatedly misrepresented the nature of that relationship, Stefany Shaheen now needs to explain with clarity to the voters of New Hampshire what role she played in deceiving them and why she won’t condemn Kamen," Urrutia said at the time.

But Kamen isn't the only Epstein associate Shaheen's connected with. Reid Hoffman, the billionaire who attended a "wild" dinner with Epstein and visited Epstein's island is funneling money to Shaheen's campaign.

In late August, Hoffman gave a $1 million donation to New Engagement PAC. That PAC, in turn, gave $3 million to the New Leadership PAC. The New Leadership PAC has given hundreds of thousands in campaign cash to Shaheen.

The New Leadership PAC is based in Massachusetts, but that's par for the course for Shaheen's campaign, too. More than 70 percent of Shaheen's itemized campaign contributions come from donors outside of New Hampshire.

"Silver Spoon Stefany Shaheen's boss and a millionaire donor benefiting her campaign were close buddies of Jeffrey Epstein and visited his private island," said NRCC spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole. "That's not a coincidence; that's a pattern. Shaheen is more in touch with Epstein's circle than the New Hampshire families she wants to represent. Granite Staters deserve better."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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