Two Former Senior FBI Officials Were Arrested Today for Lying to Congress

FBI Director Kash Patel announced today the arrest of two former senior FBI officials, Nikki Cole Floris and Bradley Benavides. Floris and Benavides were taken into custody today on charges of allegedly lying to Congress about their role in the FBI investigations into Hunter Biden.

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Two former senior FBI officials, Nikki Cole Floris and Bradley Benavides, were taken into custody today on charges of allegedly lying to Congress about their involvement in the FBI’s investigations into Hunter Biden.



The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 23, 2026

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The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the since-dissolved FBI Foreign Influence Task Force. Floris led the FITF as a Deputy Assistant Director from mid-2019 through mid-2022. Benavides was the FITF Section Chief from mid-2019 through the 2020 election. Both testified that the FITF was not involved in the Hunter Biden investigations. Documentary evidence, contemporaneous communications, and witness accounts contradict their testimony. Floris is also on record privately claiming to be “running a shadow government” during the 2020 election in her role on the FITF. Lying to Congress by senior FBI officials strikes at the heart of our system. No one is above the law. The FBI has already dismantled the corrupt CR-15 squad that engaged in political weaponization targeting their opponents, including President Trump.

Both Floris and Benavides were charged with making false statements in relation to the now-dissolved Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF). Evidence shows that Floris discussed the FBI's investigations into Hunter Biden within both the FITF and others in the FBI, and that Benavides — who said he learned of the Hunter Biden laptop from Wikipedia — regularly discussed the laptop with FBI officials in the runup to the 2020 election. Floris and Benavides both testified that the FITF was not involved with the FBI's investigations into Hunter Biden.

"Lying to Congress by anyone strikes at the heart of our democratic system, but when senior FBI agents lie to Congress believing they are above the law, it's time to bring the hammer of justice down on them." U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in press release. "When senior officials entrusted with safeguarding our nation's security choose deception over duty, they undermine the very institutions they swore to uphold. Today's action makes clear that no one is above the law, and we will hold accountable all who obstruct the truth."

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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