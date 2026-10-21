The Wisconsin Muslim Civic Association Endorsed David Crowley

Democrat David Crowley was just endorsed by the radical Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance (WMCA), an organization that has lobbied against enhanced penalties for those who commit crimes on behalf of terrorist organizations, celebrated the release of suspected Islamic terrorism funder Salah Sarsour, and pushed for the mandated teaching of Islamic contributions in U.S. public high school.

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In its endorsement, the WMCA said David Crowley "wants to represent the entire community and our interests."

Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance and Muslim community leaders from Milwaukee and Madison endorsed Democrat David Crowley for governor Saturday, just in time for early voting, which begins today across the state. The endorsements came after six weeks of discussion between Crowley and his campaign team with a variety of Muslim community leaders from Milwaukee and Madison about Wisconsin Muslim’s Key Priorities, WMCA executive director Fauzia Qureshi told Wisconsin Muslim Journal in an interview Monday. A coalition of Wisconsin-based Muslim organizations developed a list of priorities that call for “swift and meaningful action to protect civil rights, address racism and anti-Muslim discrimination, and ensure the fair and equitable treatment of immigrants and refugees.” Islamic Society of Milwaukee director Othman Atta and Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center president Burhan Clark announced their support for Crowley Saturday at a public forum and meet-and-greet with Crowley at the ISM Community Center, 815 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee. Following Saturday’s public meeting, WMCA released its endorsements. They included an endorsement of Crowley for governor and three U.S. Congressional endorsements—Mitchell Berman for District 1, Bradley Smith for District 6 and Rick Crossan for District 8.

As part of its activism, the WMCA has lobbied for mandating the teaching of Muslim contributions. Filings with the state Ethics Commission describes the legislation as "the teaching of the contribution and history of Muslims in America" in the K-8th curriculum. They also filed a separate proposal for "objective instruction" about Islam, its history, and its culture in public school curriculum.

When Salah Sarsour, the President of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, was ordered released by a federal court after being held in an Indiana ICE detention center for more than 80 days, the WMCA celebrated. Sarsour, a Jordanian national, had a prior conviction for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the homes of Israeli forces. He lied on his green card application to get legal status during the Clinton administration.

Unsurprisingly, Crowley applauded Sarsour's release, calling him "our neighbor."

Salah Sarsour has been our neighbor in Milwaukee for more than 30 years. He's here legally and has no criminal record in this country, and today the Trump administration moved one step closer to taking him away from the home he's built here for speaking his mind and exercising… — David Crowley (@DavidCCrowley) September 30, 2026

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He also ignored Sarsour's legal troubles and suspected funding of terrorism. Sarsour also owed $27,000 in back taxes.

Gwen Moore calls Salah Sarsour a “good friend” and pushes for his release. Here’s his record:



-Convicted of throwing a Molotov cocktail

-Suspected of funding Islamist terrorism

-Denied U.S. entry

-Then lied on immigration forms to enter

-Owes nearly $27,000 in delinquent taxes https://t.co/5giJ9tb9Kg — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) April 24, 2026

Crowley was also one of several prominent Wisconsin Democrats who defended Sarsour. After his arrest, Crowley issued a statement that said the arrest of a suspected funder of terrorism was "an affront to everything Wisconsin stands for." On October 1, a court ruled that Sarsour can be deported. Crowley wrote on X, "I stood with Salah in April and I stand with him now, because if the government can come after someone for what they believe, it can come after any of us. Tom Tiffany has chosen to stand with Trump every step of the way, and as governor, I'll stand with the people of Wisconsin."

The WMCA also opposed legislation that would create harsher penalties for terrorists who commit crimes to silence or intimidate others for their political beliefs. This includes lobbying against both Assembly Bill 672 (filed on January 7, 2026) and its companion, Senate Bill 650 (filed January 15, 2026).

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The WMCA opposed being tough on criminals, cheered the release of a suspected terrorist supporter, and wants Islamic indoctrination woven into public school curricula. Voters in Wisconsin, especially women and members of the LGBTQ community, deserve to know where Crowley stands.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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