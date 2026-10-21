The Florida Woman Who Assaulted ICE Agents Was Just Sentenced to More Than a Year in Federal Prison

On January 13, Jennifer Cruz made the unwise decision to get out of her vehicle and assault a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper in the face. Cruz, a U.S. citizen, was upset that FHP was working with ICE and Border Patrol on a joint immigration enforcement operation in the city.

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Law enforcement was conducting a traffic stop on two illegal aliens when Cruz approached them and assaulted the FHP trooper. When she was restrained and arrested, Cruz resisted by kicking and screaming; that continued after she was placed in the vehicle, and she kicked an ICE and a Border Patrol officer.

Here's video of her arrest.

🛑 Jacksonville Woman Who Punched Trooper During ICE Operation Gets 15 Months 🛑



Jennifer Susan Cruz, 41, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for assaulting officers during an immigration operation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 13, ICE and the… — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 15, 2026

Cruz learned that, unlike some states, Florida doesn't play around. She's now been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison as well as two years of supervised release. She's also required to pay almost $5,600 in restitution.

WOMAN SENTENCED TO OVER A YEAR IN PRISON FOR ASSAULTING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS



A woman who assaulted ICE, CBP, and Florida Highway Patrol officers in Florida has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison.



The patriots of ICE put their lives on the line EVERY DAY to… pic.twitter.com/5hDFzcSwnc — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 20, 2026

"The patriots of ICE put their lives on the line EVERY DAY to protect American communities and enforce our nation’s laws. Attacks against our officers will NOT be tolerated, and those responsible will be brought to justice," the post read.

Not laughin now is she pic.twitter.com/WScPLFIbBG — US Meme Corp (@USMemeCorp) October 21, 2026

No, she's not.

"This woman thought she could get away with viciously assaulting federal law enforcement officers who were in the middle of arresting illegal aliens," said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin in a statement. "Now, after she assaulted an ICE officer, a CBP officer, and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, she has been sentenced to 15 months in prison. Let this be a warning to anyone out there who thinks they have a right to interfere with immigration enforcement and attack our officers: don’t even think about it. We will arrest you, and you will face the consequences. I want to thank our partners at the Department of Justice and the state of Florida for their work in ensuring that justice was done here."

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Hemker also issued a comment on Cruz's sentencing. "Assaulting law enforcement officers who are carrying out their lawful duties is intolerable," he said. "HSI is committed to upholding the rule of law, especially against those who attack the men and women sworn to protect our communities and enforce our laws."

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U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe said Cruz will now "face the consequences of her actions."

"By refusing to comply with lawful commands and assaulting officers during a law enforcement operation, the defendant in this case caused physical harm to officers and placed the public at risk," Kehoe said.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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