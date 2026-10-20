DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Alberta Votes to Remain a Part of Canada

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 9:00 AM
Advertisement
Alberta Votes to Remain a Part of Canada
(AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Alberta, Canada's fourth most populous province, has voted overwhelmingly to remain part of the country after a months-long push by some to separate from Canada. The attempt at independence stemmed from concerns about energy policy and the province's robust oil industry, how much the province pays in taxes and transfers, and political alienation — Alberta is more conservative than much of central and eastern Canada.

Advertisement

Last night, voters had a chance to approve a non-binding referendum to begin the process of independence. They overwhelmingly voted to stay, with 76 percent rejecting independence.

Here's more:

With more than 1.5 million votes counted, 76% supported remaining in Canada, while close to 24% backed beginning a process toward separation, according to unofficial results from Elections Alberta.

The referendum wasn’t a direct vote on independence. Approval would have set Alberta on a path toward a future vote on separation from Canada.

“Albertans made a clear choice,” Carney said. “They chose unity, to build together, and to take care of each other. Above all, Albertans chose Canada.”

Carney said that the result would allow Canadians to move forward together and accelerate efforts to diversify trade, develop major infrastructure projects and make Canada a global energy powerhouse, with Alberta at its center.

Alberta’s separatists, however, saw a silver lining.

“We don’t have the final results. I think the numbers are going to fluctuate, but it is fair to say that at least a quarter of Albertans feel that Alberta needs to be treated better,” said Keith Wilson, a leader of the separatist movement.

Recommended
Here's What Caused a Liberal Journalist to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Katie Pavlich's Show Matt Vespa The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Carney will not treat them better, alas.

"On October 19, Albertans made a clear choice. They chose unity, to build together, and to take care of each other. Above all, Albertans chose Canada," Carney's statement said.

Albertan Premier Danielle Smith also praised the outcome, saying voters chose a "stronger Alberta in a united Canada."

Advertisement

"Thank you to all Albertans who took time to vote on these critically important referendum questions," Smith wrote. "Tomorrow evening, October 20, I will address Albertans live at 6:45 p.m. to discuss the results of all referendum questions for which results are available, and where our province goes from here."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CANADA | ENERGY | TRADE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Here's What Caused a Liberal Journalist to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Katie Pavlich's Show

Here's What Caused a Liberal Journalist to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Katie Pavlich's Show

Matt Vespa
The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her

The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her

Matt Vespa
France Gets Brutally Trolled Over Riots: Told to Give Its ‘Brave Warriors’ Humanitarian Aid

France Gets Brutally Trolled Over Riots: Told to Give Its ‘Brave Warriors’ Humanitarian Aid

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos