Alberta Votes to Remain a Part of Canada

Alberta, Canada's fourth most populous province, has voted overwhelmingly to remain part of the country after a months-long push by some to separate from Canada. The attempt at independence stemmed from concerns about energy policy and the province's robust oil industry, how much the province pays in taxes and transfers, and political alienation — Alberta is more conservative than much of central and eastern Canada.

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Last night, voters had a chance to approve a non-binding referendum to begin the process of independence. They overwhelmingly voted to stay, with 76 percent rejecting independence.

🚨Just in: Alberta has voted overwhelmingly to remain a part of Canada pic.twitter.com/ZL7TCP3FKy — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 20, 2026

Here's more:

With more than 1.5 million votes counted, 76% supported remaining in Canada, while close to 24% backed beginning a process toward separation, according to unofficial results from Elections Alberta. The referendum wasn’t a direct vote on independence. Approval would have set Alberta on a path toward a future vote on separation from Canada. “Albertans made a clear choice,” Carney said. “They chose unity, to build together, and to take care of each other. Above all, Albertans chose Canada.” Carney said that the result would allow Canadians to move forward together and accelerate efforts to diversify trade, develop major infrastructure projects and make Canada a global energy powerhouse, with Alberta at its center. Alberta’s separatists, however, saw a silver lining. “We don’t have the final results. I think the numbers are going to fluctuate, but it is fair to say that at least a quarter of Albertans feel that Alberta needs to be treated better,” said Keith Wilson, a leader of the separatist movement.

Carney will not treat them better, alas.

My statement on Albertans choosing to build a stronger Canada, together: pic.twitter.com/pNXb427wXI — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 20, 2026

"On October 19, Albertans made a clear choice. They chose unity, to build together, and to take care of each other. Above all, Albertans chose Canada," Carney's statement said.

JUST IN: 🇨🇦Oil-rich Alberta votes to STAY in Canada in its first-ever referendum on separation.



Around 77% of Alberta residents backed remaining in Canada, while 23% supported separation, according to unofficial results.



The referendum followed growing pressure from separatists… pic.twitter.com/NV6akjgce2 — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) October 20, 2026

Albertan Premier Danielle Smith also praised the outcome, saying voters chose a "stronger Alberta in a united Canada."

Thank you, Alberta!



I’m very pleased to see the initial results from Elections Alberta show widespread support for remaining in Canada. Albertans have voted for a stronger Alberta in a united Canada.



Thank you to all Albertans who took time to vote on these critically important… pic.twitter.com/a3Tk7T7k8H — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) October 20, 2026

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"Thank you to all Albertans who took time to vote on these critically important referendum questions," Smith wrote. "Tomorrow evening, October 20, I will address Albertans live at 6:45 p.m. to discuss the results of all referendum questions for which results are available, and where our province goes from here."

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