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The Wisconsin Elections Commission Just Banned 1,800 Clerks From Verifying Citizenship Status

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 19, 2026 4:30 PM
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The Wisconsin Elections Commission Just Banned 1,800 Clerks From Verifying Citizenship Status
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

The Wisconsin Elections Commission just ruled that the state's 1,800 municipal clerks cannot use the federal SAVE database to check if voters are U.S. citizens. It's a provision that's hiding under a state law that prohibits the disclosure of voters' personal data. But citizenship status is not a personal data point; it's part of election integrity.

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Insane.

Sure does. The Democrat primary was won by less than a percentage point, or fewer than 4,000 votes.

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There should be a Republican lawsuit against this, and Republican poll watchers at every site in Wisconsin.

Yes. We are the harmed party if they don't enforce the law.

"Their actual check: voters swear they’re citizens and might face prosecution later if someone catches them.Meanwhile, the same guidance tells clerks to treat ICE or FBI agents at the polls like ordinary observers and potentially call local police on them," the post reads.

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There is nothing "non-partisan" about the Wisconsin Election Commission.

Would this surprise us? Milwaukee will report at 4 AM, after they know how many ballots they need to find.

This is why every Republican in Wisconsin must go and vote red. Take someone with you. Overwhelm the vote so they can't steal the election from us.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | VOTER ID | WISCONSIN
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