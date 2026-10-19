The Wisconsin Elections Commission Just Banned 1,800 Clerks From Verifying Citizenship Status

The Wisconsin Elections Commission just ruled that the state's 1,800 municipal clerks cannot use the federal SAVE database to check if voters are U.S. citizens. It's a provision that's hiding under a state law that prohibits the disclosure of voters' personal data. But citizenship status is not a personal data point; it's part of election integrity.

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🚨 HOLY CRAP! Wisconsin's Elections Commission just BANNED all 1,800 municipal clerks from using the federal SAVE database to check whether voters are U.S. citizens, just 18 days before the election



SEN. MIKE LEE: “That sounds like Wisconsin really wants to facilitate election… pic.twitter.com/jij1fCa00P — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2026

Insane.

Wisconsin Elections Commission to election workers:



“We hereby prohibit you from taking steps to make sure you’re not facilitating election fraud.”



That sounds like Wisconsin really wants to facilitate election fraud. https://t.co/eX1KQFeMbG — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 17, 2026

Sure does. The Democrat primary was won by less than a percentage point, or fewer than 4,000 votes.

Wisconsin's election bosses just told 1,800 clerks they are not allowed to check whether voters are American citizens. They did it eighteen days before an election.



The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously to bar every municipal clerk from using SAVE, the federal… pic.twitter.com/0nMF2PWVnC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 17, 2026

There should be a Republican lawsuit against this, and Republican poll watchers at every site in Wisconsin.

@WILawLiberty @DanLennington @RickEsenberg



Seems like I, as a private citizen, should be able to sue to force WI to follow the law https://t.co/DvlNHMjQLu — RightWI (@RightWI1776) October 17, 2026

Yes. We are the harmed party if they don't enforce the law.

Eighteen days out, Wisconsin’s elections commission unanimously banned all 1,800 clerks from using the federal SAVE citizenship database—even after the Supreme Court cleared it on September 25.



Their reason: a state privacy law blocking the data the system needs. Their actual… https://t.co/asau1gaxdO — Ravious101 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ravious101) October 17, 2026

"Their actual check: voters swear they’re citizens and might face prosecution later if someone catches them.Meanwhile, the same guidance tells clerks to treat ICE or FBI agents at the polls like ordinary observers and potentially call local police on them," the post reads.

That's because we all know Ann Jacobs is a Democrat operative masquerading as a "non-partisan." https://t.co/TgT3RPB1T6 — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco__Knight) October 17, 2026

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There is nothing "non-partisan" about the Wisconsin Election Commission.

Well, I don't think this comes as a surprise really. Mail-in ballot returns are way down, going to have to get it done "in-person" at central count, around 2am? https://t.co/Js1Y2jrYBa — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) October 17, 2026

Would this surprise us? Milwaukee will report at 4 AM, after they know how many ballots they need to find.

This is why every Republican in Wisconsin must go and vote red. Take someone with you. Overwhelm the vote so they can't steal the election from us.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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