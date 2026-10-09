Wisconsin Green Party House Congressional Candidate Arrested Following Antisemitic Meltdown

Matthew Arndt is the Green Party candidate running for the House in Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District. He was just arrested following a profane antisemitic tirade targeting a Jewish man. Arndt confronted the man at a Mequon, Wisconsin gas station after being offended by an anti-Hamas bumper sticker on the Jewish man's car.

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(Editor's note: this video contains strong, offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Mequon, Wisconsin - watch as Green Party House Congressional candidate Matthew Arndt spiral into a frightening antisemitic tirade targeting a Jewish man who had a child in this car.



Thankfully, Arndt was arrested. pic.twitter.com/9sgUWM93og — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 9, 2026

"F**k you. F**k Israel. Go f**k yourself," Arndt yelled at the man. "You know what, go post it on f***ing social media! I'm running for Congress here in the 6th District and f**k Israel! Go f**k yourself! F**k the Israel lobby! F**k the neocons!"

"Wow. You're running for Congress?" the man filming said.

"Yeah. You're a piece of s**t," Arndt replied.

"Wow. I'm definitely going to post this," the man said.

"Yeah, you post that, motherf***er," Arndt yelled. "The whole country's against you, you piece of s**t. You and all these f***ers that are voting to merge our military with Israel's are f***ing traitors."

"You're running for Congress? What's your name? What's your name? Tell me your name," the man said.

"Free Palestine! Matthew Arndt," Arndt replied. "Free Palestine! F**k you!"

"Wow, you're a great guy," the man adds.

Arndt was arrested by Mequon Police for disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, per The Heartland Post, which first broke the story.

NEW: After the @HeartlandPostWI reported exclusively on Wisconsin Green Party congressional candidate Matthew Arndt going on an unhinged antisemitic rant, Mequon Police arrested him for disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer. pic.twitter.com/Uqncy5o0Im — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 8, 2026

Here's more:

Green Party congressional candidate Matthew Arndt was arrested Thursday on suspicion of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer after he screamed antisemitic obscenities at an Israeli American man at a gas station, Mequon Police said. Arndt was taken into custody after the confrontation, which was recorded on video obtained exclusively by the Heartland Post Thursday morning. ... The confrontation apparently began in traffic after Arndt became triggered by anti-Hamas bumper stickers on the man’s vehicle. The man followed Arndt to a gas station, where Arndt got out of his SUV and continued shouting and making an obscene gesture, the report said. The man told a reporter he had been driving his child to school. Arndt, 54, of Mequon, is the Green Party nominee for the U.S. House seat held by Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman. He advanced unopposed from the Aug. 11 Green primary and is also facing Democrat Brad Smith and independents Mike Thurow and Elizabeth Fitzgibbon in the Nov. 3 election.

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Keep in mind, Arndt was triggered by an anti-Hamas bumper sticker. As Stephen Miller said on Fox News, the Democrats are the party of jihad now, but it seems the Green Party isn't much different. This behavior is rampant on the Left, who spent years calling Republicans and Trump "Nazis" and "Hitler."

Every accusation is a confession.

Arndt has not yet been charged; Mequon Police have referred the case to the Ozaukee County District Attorney. If charged with disorderly conduct and the hate crime enhancer, Arndt faces up to a year in county jail and a $10,000 fine.

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