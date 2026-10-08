Janelle Stelson's Campaign Employed a Nigerian Illegal Alien Who Was Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Janelle Stelson, who is running for Congress in Pennsylvania's 10th District, is on record fighting for a "pathway to citizenship" for illegal alien dreamers and she hasn't been particularly honest with voters on where she stands on the issue. In October 2024, Stelson told local media "we need to send them home," referring to illegal aliens. Less than a month later, she told Democrats in D.C. she wanted illegal aliens to be "assimilated into our communities and neighborhoods" so Democrats can "get them ... working, sending money back home."

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Now things have gotten even worse for Stelson's campaign as we learned that ICE has arrested an illegal alien from Nigeria who was arrested for exposing himself in public while working as a canvasser for Stelson's Congressional campaign.

SCOOP: ICE just arrested a canvasser for Pennsylvania Democrat @JanelleStelson after local police caught him exposing himself in a neighborhood



The subject in the country illegally pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charge, per DHS



WTF is going on at Stelson's campaign? pic.twitter.com/f9VhwOWBpj — NRCC (@NRCC) October 7, 2026

That man, identified as Chamobim Adedayo Igbojekwe, was arrested in East Pennsboro Township for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge and ICE took him into custody on October 1.

Local reporting said Igbojekwe was working as a canvasser for Stelson at the time of his arrest. According to the Camp Hill Police Blotter Facebook page, police were dispatched to the area of Delwood Drive in Mechanicsburg for a call of an unknown male sitting in his vehicle for several hours. When police made contact with Igbojekwe, he opened the door of the vehicle and was only wearing a shirt; his genitals were exposed.

BUSTED: ICE & Police reportedly ARRESTED a paid staffer & illegal alien for Pennsylvania Democrat @JanelleStelson for indecent exposure, according to reports & @DHSgov



ICE: “It’s unbelievable that Janelle Stelson would employ an illegal alien to work on a Congressional… pic.twitter.com/HLQ4GeuG3L — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) October 7, 2026

Igbojekwe told officers he was in the area waiting to hand out flyers for Stelson's campaign and he had flyers for her sitting in his SUV, and he also reportedly told police he did not understand why it was an issue to sit half naked in a residential area, which was in close proximity to a public park and next to a sidewalk.

BREAKING: DHS says ICE has arrested a Nigerian illegal alien campaign staffer for Democratic Congressional nominee Janelle Stelson, who is running against Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) in PA-10, considered to be a tight/toss up race. Per DHS, while working as a canvasser for Stelson,… pic.twitter.com/aHGLb6U3HR — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 7, 2026

In its statement, ICE slammed Stelson's employ of Igbojekwe.

"It’s unbelievable that Janelle Stelson would employ an illegal alien to work on a Congressional campaign, let alone a pervert who exposed himself in public," said ICE Deputy Director Charles Wall. "Every single day, the men and women of DHS are working hard to target and remove dangerous illegal aliens like this sicko from our communities." The Department of Homeland Security said he's a "visa overstay" who was given deferred action by the Biden administration in 2021.

As Melugin notes, Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District is a tight/toss up race. Voters need to know that Stelson not only wants to give dreamers and other illegal aliens a "pathway to citizenship" — a fancy way of saying amnesty — while lying to voters about sending illegal aliens home and even employing an illegal alien who was busted for exposing himself in a residential neighborhood.

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Stelson's campaign had not issued a statement on Igbojekwe as of Wednesday night. But voters in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District have now gotten a revealing glimpse into what life would be like if Stelson were elected to the House in November. If her campaign is willing to employ illegal aliens who expose themselves in our residential neighborhoods where our children play at parks, what else will she vote to allow?

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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