Zohran Mamdani Sets Aside Millions to Push Gender-Mutilating Care on New York's Children

While the rest of the Western world is realizing that "gender-affirming care" for minors is a dangerous, unscientific, and abhorrent practice we need to move away from, the American Left continues to push destructive trans ideology on our children. Democrats are vowing to pass a "Transgender Bill of Rights" if they regain power, they're suing hospitals and clinics that have stopped gender mutilating treatments for children and, in New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has set aside almost $9 million to continue harming minors with such "care."

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Mamdani admin signs $8.9M contracts for 'gender-affirming' care for minors https://t.co/1IPUCkmuBx pic.twitter.com/mOeMToMaBf — New York Post (@nypost) October 6, 2026

Here's more:

The Mamdani administration is entering into two contracts totaling $8.9 million to provide “gender-affirming” sex reassignment care to transgender patients under the age of 18. The move backs a policy the federal Department of Justice has challenged as medically dangerous and illegal. The city Department of Health identified two vendors — Callen-Lorde and Nonprofit Organization for Philanthropic Initiatives — to provide the services in contracts that run from 2027-29. “This includes the prescription and administration of puberty-blockers and hormone replacement therapy to all minor patients for whom such services are medically necessary based on the prevailing standards of care,” the DOH said in a public notice.

“Services will be performed by qualified medical providers with current New York State licensure, and will be provided consistent with state laws governing parental consent.” Critics blasted Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s team, claiming they are trying to circumvent the federal ban on gender care services for minors. “They’re making an ideological decision instead of a medical decision,” said state Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar. “They’re trying to pull a fast one. New York City thinks it is its own national government. It further isolates us from the rest of the country.”

Almost a year ago, writer Ben Appel, a gay man, blasted Mamdani's "gender-affirming care" plan, saying it "surgically erases gays" much in the same way Islamic nations like Iran do:

What Iran has effectively built is a medical system that treats homosexuality as a defect to be surgically erased. The goal isn’t self-expression; it’s social conformity. Transition becomes a tool of state-enforced heterosexuality. As a gay man myself, I think that sounds pretty barbaric. Though you could say that what’s occurring in the United States is arguably worse. Here, the process of medically engineering gays into pseudo-straight people starts even earlier. Sissy boys who like Barbies are fed puberty blockers, which prevent their voices from deepening, facial hair from growing and shoulders from broadening. That way, they’ll have an even better chance of “passing” as female.

It's hard to argue with this underlying motive, given the tectonic shift on the issue in the American medical profession in the last year or so.

Dangerous, anti-science experimentation on children that has been increasingly rejected across the West, thanks to new research https://t.co/SHpZEjfAgR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 6, 2026

In February, both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the American Medical Association (AMA) stopped supporting gender denying treatments for minors. This came after a detransitioned woman by the name of Fox Varian won a $2 million malpractice lawsuit after undergoing a mastectomy as a teen. The Atlantic admitted that same month that the trans youth tide was turning, and the number of hospitals stopping the harm of minors continued to grow.

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The New York Times even admitted "gender-affirming care" was never about the science and medicine, but the political ideology. In the U.K., the shift is even more substantial, and dates back to before the final Cass Review that was released in April 2024. The NHS stopped routinely prescribing puberty blockers for minors in March of that year citing limited evidence and research into safety, benefits, and outcomes. In December 2024, they made those restrictions indefinite with subject to review next year.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) admitted that this is part of its agenda.

Back at Socialism 2025, a DSA organizer laid out the plan...



“Zohran is literally attempting to do what conservatives say we want to do, which is provide gender affirming care to anyone who wants it for free.”



Now NYC is putting millions behind it.pic.twitter.com/ndB9xzG5fC https://t.co/SFy2r99Nna — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) October 6, 2026

They aren't even hiding it.

Mamdani just signed $8.9 million to chemically castrate minors with YOUR money. That is disgusting. Trump needs to shut off ALL federal funding to New York City. They should not get one more freaking penny. These people are groomers who make me physically sick. https://t.co/cbs4MgSQF6 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 6, 2026

This is the only way.

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When I was in college, feminists protested genital mutilation in countries like Sudan & Somalia. These days they vote for it. https://t.co/YZIaX45y5a — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2026

How times have changed.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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