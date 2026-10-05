Is Spain's Socialist Government Collapsing?

Less than a week ago, Townhall reported on Spain's coming socialist economic collapse. The nation's far-left socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez introduced legislation to bar evictions, freeze rents, and force landlords to continue leasing properties to tenants. Now it seems the entire government has just imploded, with Sánchez dissolving the parliament and calling a snap election for November 26.

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This collapse is directly tied to the socialist housing scheme Sánchez tried to force on the nation.

BREAKING:



🇪🇸 Spain’s far-left PM Pedro Sánchez’s government has collapsed



Sánchez has dissolved parliament and called a snap election for November 29, 2026, pulling forward the vote originally set for 2027.



The trigger was a major defeat on October 2, when right-wing… — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 5, 2026

"The trigger was a major defeat on October 2, when right-wing opposition parties joined to reject two emergency housing decrees from his minority coalition," the post reads.

From the Iranian people to the Spanish people: Don’t let Islam happen to you again. Look at your own history and learn the lesson of what Islam did to your country before.

Hoping for the freedom of Spain from the leftists and the Islamists — Man (@Man2024_Man) October 5, 2026

Islam and socialism are two peas in the same nation-destroying, culture-imploding pod.

Seize this golden opportunity and do the right thing!



Kick out Pedro Sánchez and his socialist leftist morally bankrupt government. — melkezedech ✡️🇮🇱🇦🇺 (@melkezedech) October 5, 2026

You have one chance, Spain.

It's time for a pro-West right-wing government to take charge in Spain.



Make Spain Great Again! 🇪🇸 — Ofek Nuriel | אופק נוריאל (@OfekNuriel) October 5, 2026

Watch how quickly the so-called "defenders of democracy" melt down when votes don't go their way.

Good riddance. Sanchez's betrayal of Ceuta must end his political career. No PM implying that guarding his country's borders is a crime against humanity deserves to govern. https://t.co/rdXvWgEELV — Stelios Panagiotou (@Panagiotou90St) October 5, 2026

Absolutely nothing of value is lost if Sánchez and his socialist party leave office.

Spain has crumbled under mass migration and today its government throws in the towel. New elections announced!



I hope Spain can elect more competent leaders this time. https://t.co/bFGrgHnEGA — Jo Bhakdi (@JOBhakdi) October 5, 2026

We can only hope.

It's possible a right-leaning government will take over.

Pedro Sanchez likely out after calling snap election. Pretty big news when a leftist PM calls a snap election.



Per Grok:



Current polls put the center-right PP ahead, likely needing Vox for a majority, so a right-leaning PM (probably Feijóo) is a real possibility if trends hold. https://t.co/HKx4PzTsgC — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) October 5, 2026

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There is a lesson here for Americans: socialists ruin everything, and fast. It took a week for Spain to crumble under the weight of socialism. Don't allow it to take root here. While Sánchez is holding elections, Nicaragua's socialist dictator Daniel Ortega has canceled elections so he can hold on to power. That proves you can vote your way into socialism, but you often can't vote your way out of it. And with the hundreds of thousands of migrants Sánchez has allowed to flood the country, the elections may not go the way we hope.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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