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Is Spain's Socialist Government Collapsing?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 05, 2026 8:30 AM
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Is Spain's Socialist Government Collapsing?
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Less than a week ago, Townhall reported on Spain's coming socialist economic collapse. The nation's far-left socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez introduced legislation to bar evictions, freeze rents, and force landlords to continue leasing properties to tenants. Now it seems the entire government has just imploded, with Sánchez dissolving the parliament and calling a snap election for November 26. 

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This collapse is directly tied to the socialist housing scheme Sánchez tried to force on the nation.

"The trigger was a major defeat on October 2, when right-wing opposition parties joined to reject two emergency housing decrees from his minority coalition," the post reads.

Islam and socialism are two peas in the same nation-destroying, culture-imploding pod.

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You have one chance, Spain.

Watch how quickly the so-called "defenders of democracy" melt down when votes don't go their way.

Absolutely nothing of value is lost if Sánchez and his socialist party leave office.

We can only hope.

It's possible a right-leaning government will take over.

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There is a lesson here for Americans: socialists ruin everything, and fast. It took a week for Spain to crumble under the weight of socialism. Don't allow it to take root here. While Sánchez is holding elections, Nicaragua's socialist dictator Daniel Ortega has canceled elections so he can hold on to power. That proves you can vote your way into socialism, but you often can't vote your way out of it. And with the hundreds of thousands of migrants Sánchez has allowed to flood the country, the elections may not go the way we hope.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | SOCIAL SECURITY | SOCIALISM | SPAIN
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