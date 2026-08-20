Court Docs Reveal Relative Absolutely Blasted James Comey and His Wife Over This

James Comey, the former FBI Director who was arrested in 2025 after he posted an Instagram pic of seashells that spelled out "86 47" with a caption that read, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

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Prosecutors said the numerical phrase is meant as a threat to harm President Trump. The number "86" has long been understood as slang that means getting rid of someone.

Comey deleted the post and wrote he "didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence."

The Left has long played ignorant on the phrase while slapping it on t-shirts and other Amazon merchandise. Democrats once even handed out coins that said "Bury fascists" with "8647" and Trump's profile on them.

JUST IN: I’m told these disturbing wooden coins were apparently found inside Governor Tim Walz “town hall” event inside a Rochester public school today.



“Bury fascists” and “86 47” the coins say, in reference to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/6dA1EobV83 — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) March 22, 2025

So there goes any argument that "86" is a harmless phrase used in food service. It's a call to assassinate a sitting president.

And now court docs reveal that a relative of James Comey also knew what it meant and he (or she) sent a text to Patrice Comey, James' wife, blasting them for the violence.

BREAKING: A new court exhibit reveals a relative of James Comey sent a blistering text to wife Patrice Comey lambasting them for posting "a call for violence" against President Trump, asserting: "I have held my tongue for a long time, but I just can't do it anymore. You guys have… — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 19, 2026

"I have held my tongue for a long time," the text reads, "but I just can't do it anymore. You guys have really gone off the deep end over the years with your TDS. '86 47' is a call for violence no matter how you spin it. You should be ashamed of yourselves. I am thoroughly embarrassed to have ever defended the absolute coward that is your husband. You and Jim are some of the least accepting, most hypocritical people I've had the displeasure of knowing. I hope Jim goes to jail for his crimes."

Gee I wonder if CNN will put THIS relative on the air like they did with Natalie’s brother? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) August 20, 2026

No, never. If CNN does anything, they'll dig up some dirt on this family member and smear them.

Well… one less Christmas card to send — debbiesparkles (@Debb227timi) August 20, 2026

We're guessing they skip Thanksgiving dinner, too.

‘Tis but the beginning of this part of the story.



I suspect just walking down the street is going to get increasingly difficult for many of them.



We’ve already seen Fauci, the guy who couldn’t get enough camera time not all that long ago, scurry away in fear when… https://t.co/5RK8KLZady — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) August 20, 2026

Remember when AOC said the Left had to make Republicans uncomfortable in public? Yeah, that.

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