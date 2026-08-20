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Court Docs Reveal Relative Absolutely Blasted James Comey and His Wife Over This

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 20, 2026 1:00 PM
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Court Docs Reveal Relative Absolutely Blasted James Comey and His Wife Over This
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

James Comey, the former FBI Director who was arrested in 2025 after he posted an Instagram pic of seashells that spelled out "86 47" with a caption that read, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

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Prosecutors said the numerical phrase is meant as a threat to harm President Trump. The number "86" has long been understood as slang that means getting rid of someone.

Comey deleted the post and wrote he "didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence."

The Left has long played ignorant on the phrase while slapping it on t-shirts and other Amazon merchandise. Democrats once even handed out coins that said "Bury fascists" with "8647" and Trump's profile on them.

So there goes any argument that "86" is a harmless phrase used in food service. It's a call to assassinate a sitting president.

And now court docs reveal that a relative of James Comey also knew what it meant and he (or she) sent a text to Patrice Comey, James' wife, blasting them for the violence.

"I have held my tongue for a long time," the text reads, "but I just can't do it anymore. You guys have really gone off the deep end over the years with your TDS. '86 47' is a call for violence no matter how you spin it. You should be ashamed of yourselves. I am thoroughly embarrassed to have ever defended the absolute coward that is your husband. You and Jim are some of the least accepting, most hypocritical people I've had the displeasure of knowing. I hope Jim goes to jail for his crimes."

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No, never. If CNN does anything, they'll dig up some dirt on this family member and smear them.

We're guessing they skip Thanksgiving dinner, too.

Remember when AOC said the Left had to make Republicans uncomfortable in public? Yeah, that.

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News Topics CNN | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | DONALD TRUMP | JAMES COMEY | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT
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