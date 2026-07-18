June's Inflation Relief Was a Peace Dividend
June's Inflation Relief Was a Peace Dividend
VIP
Mamdani Is Fundamentally Reimagining Violence
Mamdani Is Fundamentally Reimagining Violence
Why the Left Hates Jews and Christians
Why the Left Hates Jews and Christians
The Lure of Cheating the Government Without Penalty
The Lure of Cheating the Government Without Penalty
Further Proof That Climate Cataclysms Are Just Fearmongering
Further Proof That Climate Cataclysms Are Just Fearmongering
Private Equity Didn't Kill the Patient
Private Equity Didn't Kill the Patient
Brightline Is a Boondoggle—Secretary Duffy Must Not Give It Another Bailout
Brightline Is a Boondoggle—Secretary Duffy Must Not Give It Another Bailout
Indian Americans Are Proud to Be Part of America’s 250-Year Story
Indian Americans Are Proud to Be Part of America’s 250-Year Story
Democrats Search for Graham Platner’s Runner-Up
Democrats Search for Graham Platner’s Runner-Up
Taxing the Wealthy Can’t Fund Social Security Into Solvency
Taxing the Wealthy Can’t Fund Social Security Into Solvency
California Makes Everyone Else Pay for Its Climate Goals With $2.2 Billion Port Rule
California Makes Everyone Else Pay for Its Climate Goals With $2.2 Billion Port...
Gang Member's Instagram Cash Flexes Unravel $2.8M Fraud Ring
Gang Member's Instagram Cash Flexes Unravel $2.8M Fraud Ring
Third Circuit Spikes New Jersey Ban on 'Assault Firearms' and Large Capacity Magazines
Third Circuit Spikes New Jersey Ban on 'Assault Firearms' and Large Capacity Magazines
Everything Went Wrong for James Talarico This Week After His Epstein-Tied Backer Was Revealed
Everything Went Wrong for James Talarico This Week After His Epstein-Tied Backer Was...
OPINION

When Friends Stand Together

Yael Eckstein
Yael Eckstein | Jul 18, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
When Friends Stand Together
AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt

There is a verse in Ecclesiastes that has echoed in my heart in recent days: "Two are better than one... If either of them falls down, one can help the other up" (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).

Advertisement

Throughout history, the Jewish people have known what it means to stand alone. We have also known the extraordinary blessing of discovering friends who choose to stand with us—not because they must, but because they believe it is the right thing to do.

The passing of Senator Lindsey Graham is an opportunity to reflect on that kind of friendship. I did not know Senator Graham personally. Like many people, I knew him through his public service and through his unwavering commitment to the State of Israel and to the security of the Jewish people. Across decades of public life, he remained steadfast in his belief that America's friendship with Israel was not simply a matter of politics, but of shared values, shared history, and shared purpose.

My father, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, dedicated his life's work to an idea that many once thought impossible: that Christians and Jews could move beyond centuries of misunderstanding and become true partners. He believed that when people of faith recognize one another's humanity and shared biblical heritage, remarkable things become possible.

Today, millions of Christians around the world pray for Israel, give generously to support vulnerable Jewish people, and stand against anti-Semitism. That movement did not happen by accident. It was built through relationships—one conversation, one act of trust, one expression of solidarity at a time. Senator Graham represented that same spirit of partnership.

In a world that often encourages division, he consistently affirmed that the Jewish people should never have to face threats alone. Whether during times of conflict or uncertainty, he understood that friendship is measured not only by words spoken in moments of celebration but by presence during moments of trial.

Recommended

Why the Left Hates Jews and Christians Mark Lewis
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM CHRISTIANITY ISRAEL JUDAISM LINDSEY GRAHAM INTERNATIONAL FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIANS AND JEWS

The Bible is filled with stories of unlikely friendships. Ruth chose Naomi. King Hiram partnered with Solomon. Cyrus, a Persian king, became an instrument in God's plan for the Jewish people. Again and again, Scripture reminds us that God often works through those who decide to stand alongside His people with courage and conviction. That lesson remains just as relevant today.

The relationship between Christians and Jews is one of the great stories of hope in our generation. Where suspicion once existed, there is now respect. Where silence once prevailed, there are now millions of voices speaking out against hatred. Where history was once marked by distance, it is increasingly marked by friendship.

Those relationships are precious because they cannot be taken for granted. They must be nurtured by humility, honesty, and a willingness to stand together even when doing so is difficult.

As we remember Senator Graham, we can honor not only a public servant but also the enduring principle that genuine friendship matters. Jewish tradition teaches that those who strengthen others help repair the world. Every act of solidarity, every word of encouragement, every decision to stand with those who are vulnerable becomes part of something far greater than ourselves.

My father often reminded me that bridges are not built from one side alone. They require people willing to meet in the middle with faith, courage, and goodwill.

That work continues.

May Senator Graham's memory be a reminder that alliances rooted in shared values can endure beyond politics, beyond headlines, and beyond a single lifetime. And may we all continue building the kinds of friendships that reflect the biblical vision of neighbors caring for one another, standing together in times of need, and choosing faithfulness over fear.

Advertisement

Because in the end, that is how lasting peace is built—one friendship at a time.

Yael Eckstein is President and Global CEO of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations, and is a respected Jewish leader, speaker, bestselling author, and an award-winning podcast host and humanitarian. A 2025 "Pillars of Jerusalem" award recipient for her exceptional contributions to Israel's public diplomacy, and The Jerusalem Post's 2023 Humanitarian of the Year, Yael is a Chicago-area native based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Left Hates Jews and Christians Mark Lewis
Everything Went Wrong for James Talarico This Week After His Epstein-Tied Backer Was Revealed Joseph Chalfant
Further Proof That Climate Cataclysms Are Just Fearmongering Paul Driessen
We Know Why CNN Refused to Air Trump's Election Interference Speech Matt Vespa
Brightline Is a Boondoggle—Secretary Duffy Must Not Give It Another Bailout J.D. Wong
CBS News' 'Fact-Checks' of Trump's Address Ignore the Facts Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Top Columns
Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Brandon Gill Introduces Legislation Requiring Naturalized Citizens Speak English Julia Cassidy
Advertisement