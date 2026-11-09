How the Left Will Be Coming After Us With Large-Scale Lawfare Now

The Democrats have been ominously warning for months that once their party resumes power, they will go relentlessly and viciously after President Donald Trump, his appointees and associates, and others connected to the MAGA movement. In January, they will hold over the 50 percent majority in the U.S. House required to impeach Trump and his officials, although not the two-thirds control in the U.S. Senate to actually remove them. Depending on whether Democrats end up taking 54, 55, or 56 Senate seats, they would need 11 to 13 sellout Republican Senators to cross over and vote to remove.

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During their forthcoming House investigations, Democrats gain subpoena power, staff resources, and can hold public hearings. Private entities are attractive targets because they cannot invoke executive privilege the way officials can.

Oversight Democrats, including Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), the incoming House Oversight Committee chair, are targeting companies that did business with the Trump administration or family, received contracts, or had something go their way in the administration.

Companies and individuals who donated to the White House ballroom and similar projects are high on the list. Apple, Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Comcast, and others have already received demand letters from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), incoming chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and other Democrats. Non-compliance is expected to trigger subpoenas.

None of these associations with a presidential administration in the past would have prompted scrutiny, but the Democrats will use anything now to destroy MAGA. The frightening thing is these companies all lean left. The Democrats are willing to go after their own in order to hold them up as an example of what will happen to anyone who dares associate with MAGA. They want to cut MAGA off and isolate us from society. I recently wrote about how Trump’s former director of the Justice Department’s Weaponization Working Group, Ed Martin, said the Left will not stop until they kill us.

I predict the Democrats will come up with new creative legal theories to prosecute people. Everyone was shocked when they went after the alternate electors for Trump with charges like forgery and false documents. I don’t dare speculate what novel theories they’ll come up with, since I don’t want to provide them with a blueprint.

We will see criminal cases against private citizens based on roadmaps from previous prosecutions. Trump’s federal pardons do not protect them from state charges. New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud case against Trump and associates remains the template for civil lawsuits.

The Democrats are targeting law firms that provided pro bono work for the Trump administration. They said they will pursue records that were previously stonewalled. Ironically, Arizona’s Kris Mayes used pro bono work from the far-left States United Democracy Center (SUDC) to draft the indictments of the alternate electors for Trump. There were no consequences for SUDC.

Democrat state attorneys general coordinated a “Project for Federal Accountability” to sue the Trump administration many times, and that is expected to ramp up with even more outrageous legal theories.

Garcia posted “LAWYER UP” right after the election results. He and Oversight Democrats listed off a variety of issues they are coming after the Trump administration for.

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In an undercover video recorded in late October, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) bragged that every committee would have its own “signature cases,” go after “the people who enabled” Trump, and compared it to handling post-authoritarian corruption in Hungary, naming targets. She wants a deterrence effect: young people considering administration jobs should think, “‘Should I go work for the Trump administration? Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want. And so let me avoid participating in that.’ I want that deterrence message.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) simply posted “Subpoenas.” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL-03) tagged officials Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, Tom Homan, and Greg Bovino, telling them to “clear your schedule.” Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari (AZ-3) posted, “Our thank you will come in January — with subpoenas.” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and others have talked about using investigations, courts, and “legislative razor wire.” Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8) suggested impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Ironically, when the Trump administration tries to crack down on what it believes is real lawfare, the Left whines that Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department for lawfare, using political revenge, and engaging in abuse of power. Raskin called it “an instrument of revenge, political revenge for the president” and said the DOJ has become a “Department of Injustice.” He has also described it as a “campaign of political persecution to bully, prosecute, punish and silence his political foes.”

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After the election, Trump ordered the DOJ to investigate Democrats over extortion, weaponization, and lawfare threats. But the Democrats are not backing off; instead, they are doubling down.

Trump’s appointees were brave taking those positions, knowing the Left’s pattern of lawfare by now. They were fully aware the left would come after them when they returned to power. It is imperative that patriots have their backs, unlike previous patriots who were left to the wolves with lawfare before Trump came along.

While some on the Right complain that Trump’s appointees did not go far enough, how could they have done more? They are up against corrupt courts and local and state officials stonewalling every move, and if they had tried to take an even bigger leap, they could have easily found themselves in prison.

Since local and state officials will never turn over evidence, and judges will not order them to, I believe the only way to fight back is sunlight. We need many James O’Keefes, Nick Shirleys and other citizen journalists to conduct undercover stings to root out the corruption, whether it's the misuse of tax dollars to target political enemies with lawfare or election wrongdoing.

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