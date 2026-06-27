From Lionel Messi to Hyenas in Ethiopia: It’s Always ‘the Jews’

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest soccer players of all time, an incredibly prolific scorer. His skills were on full display when, playing for his home team of Argentina, he scored three goals in their opening World Cup match against Algeria. This was Messi at his best, doing what he does so well.

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Is it possible that he sometimes gets preferential treatment from the referees? I have never studied the issue, but I imagine virtually every superstar in every sport has had charges like this brought against him.

So, it was no surprise when an Algerian sports analyst claimed that the refs let Messi get away with a foul during the match.

What was surprising was that the analyst, Mustapha Mazouzi, blamed this on the Jews.

“Messi is protected by the Jewish lobby,” Mazouzi said. “This lobby controls the world; they run it however they want as if they were the mafia.”

But of course! It’s always the Jews.

So, not only do the Jews control Hollywood, the banks, and the media, they also control the world’s most popular sport, football (called soccer here in the USA), but of course!

That’s why, just as Jews were accused of creating the AIDS epidemic, they have been accused of creating COVID (for financial gain, of course).

That’s why, just as the Rothschilds, the Jewish banking family, were accused of instigating the Civil War, they have been accused of controlling the weather. (I kid you not.)

And that’s why, at the same time, Jews have been accused of being the white intruders who displaced the indigenous people of color in Palestine and being the other-than-white intruders who are displacing the white population of America.

So, when being white is bad, the Jews are white; when being white is good, the Jews are non-

white. That’s why both Black Supremacists and White Supremacists hate the Jewish people.

But of course!

Anyone who has studied the history of antisemitism is familiar with the infamous blood libels, which have taken on many different forms over the centuries. In the last few years, these blood libels have morphed into claims that the Jewish people, especially in Israel, harvest organs from non-Jews (especially Palestinians), selling these organs on the black market.

Yes, the Jews are always bloodthirsty monsters, in centuries past, killing Christian children and using their blood to make matzah or, in our day, intentionally targeting children in Gaza for slaughter.

This, we are told, is what Jews do.

Yet there is an even more shocking blood libel, found, surprisingly, in Ethiopia.

I was recently reminded of this by a colleague who, for decades, has worked with the Beta Israel in Ethiopia, Ethiopian Jews who trace their pedigree back to the ancient people of Israel. Related to the Beta Israel are the Falasha Jews of Ethiopia.

More than 20,000 of these African Jews were airlifted to Israel between 1984 and 1991 in a famous series of Israeli actions dubbed Operation Moses (1984-85), Operation Joshua (1985), and Operation Solomon (1991). Today, their numbers have grown to roughly 180,000 in Israel.

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But thousands still remain in Ethiopia, where they have been viewed as outsiders in their communities, suffering mistreatment and persecution. Even those who are followers of Yeshua (Jesus), identifying as Messianic Jews, have often been treated poorly by the Orthodox Church, viewed not just as outsiders but as potentially dangerous ones at that.

Ethiopian Jews have been blamed for illness, crop failure, cattle deaths, infertility, and other misfortunes. In some traditions, they were said to prey on children, consume corpses, or drink blood.

As my colleague related to me, “They have been called ‘buda,’ the people of the evil eye. In their tradition, the Beta Israel turn into hyenas at night and steal the children to drink their blood.”

Yes, Jews turn into hyenas at night, stealing children and drinking their blood.

But of course! That’s what these evil Jews do.

And remember: this libel is still believed to this day.

There’s a whole book that relates to the subject by Hagar Solomon, titled "The Hyena People: Ethiopian Jews in Christian Ethiopia." (You learn something new every day!)

How did such an outrageous myth develop?

According to a history-based theory, the myth is the African version of the European blood libels of old, which made its way into Ethiopia by way of Christian transmission.

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This is possible but far from certain. Is the cultural borrowing that clear? And doesn’t this myth predate the European blood libels?

According to another spiritually based theory, the hyena myth is further evidence of the Satanic nature of Jew hatred, as different variations of the most nefarious antisemitic lies are propagated worldwide by the father of lies himself.

What is certain is that, from controlling the World Cup in soccer to turning into bloodthirsty, child-stealing hyenas at night, it’s always the Jews.

But of course!

Could it be that the father of lies, in his zeal to destroy the Jewish people, has revealed his hand?

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