The Socialists Are Coming... for the Democrats

Scratch a Democrat, and you’ll find a communist underneath their lizard skin. Last week’s elections in New York City just confirmed what we already knew. The leftists are ascendant, and the alleged moderates — who were also leftists — are very upset. Think of this as like #MeToo. Remember that? That campaign against gropey, rapey people wasn’t really a fight about gropey, rapey people. Democrats like gropey, rapey people. Younger, primarily hard-left women just pretended not to in order to gain a political advantage over older establishment figures within the Democrat universe. #MeToo was simply about younger leftists trying to take power from older leftists.

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This neo-communist uprising is similar. You have a calcified, geriatric Democrat establishment that has been sitting in power for two generations. The Boomers held on and essentially kept the Gen X folks from taking their turn, and have continued sitting in power and denying the millennials their turn—how old is Nancy Pelosi anyway? This leftist stuff is a way to chip the crusties out of their concrete-encased sinecures. And it’s working. In New York City, the Democrat incumbents who were tossed out were huge power brokers. These were big-deal Democrats. And they got creamed by a bunch of Third Worldy commies who managed to take advantage of the dismal participation rates in primary elections thanks to their heavy organizing and focused forces. Victory goes to those who show up, and the commies showed up.

When you look at this as a power struggle, rather than a purely ideological struggle, things begin to make more sense. Also, look where it happened. The pinkos who surfed to victory on the Marxist wave were in some of the most left-wing districts in the country. We have yet to see any of these pinko types actually beat a moderate Democrat in a blue or purple state. Now, Graham Platner, when he’s not busy touching himself in an outhouse or fantasizing about performing unnatural acts upon a burglar, is one of these. The dummkopf with the totenkopf is running against the rigorously normal Susan Collins, and he’s probably going to lose. Maine just isn’t inner-city New York City. There are a few of these folks running in places like Montana, but it’s not going to work. There’s no appetite in normal America for aggressive Marxists. That’s why this is all really more of a power struggle between generations within the Democrat Party.

You can also think of it in terms of the Tea Party. It makes an interesting exercise in comparing and contrasting. The Republicans also went through a phase where they had to get rid of a lot of the old-school establishment folks who weren’t budging. There’s still a lot of not budging—look at the dinosaurs resisting the SAVE Act, mostly because they are mad because Trump and the voters don’t respect them. But the hero vs. RINO ratio is a lot better than it used to be. I was there. I remember the Bush-era losercons and how they fled and flopped aimlessly in opposition to Barack Obama. Well, we still have our losers, but they are going away. These processes take time.

In the Tea Party, you had a decentralized rising of people who actually liked America and were tired of what they saw as un-American activities, like bailouts for giant corporations, by the Republican establishment. They would show up with tricorner hats and pick up the garbage after their rallies, rallies that were spontaneously organized and not astroturfed by shadowy communist billionaires. It was organic. And it drew massive resistance from the establishment. That was the real fight for the Tea Party—the GOP. When the establishment thought they had gotten rid of these upstarts, such that they felt they could nominate the ridiculous Mitt Romney, they were wrong. The Tea Party set the foundation for Donald Trump. You need to understand that what people call Trumpism is largely the Tea Party ideology; Donald Trump did not create a new ideology, he just cleverly and effectively became the avatar of a rising one that put America first.

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Let’s compare and contrast that with the rise of the Democrat socialists. They have a similar contempt for their own party—they will tell you outright that they’re only using the Democrat Party as a tool to take power. Their icon, Bernie Sanders, is not even officially a Democrat. He’s an independent. There is also a constituency component. The Tea Party was primarily middle-class white folks, usually from the suburbs or rural areas. There were a lot of them, all spread out over the country. The socialists are different. They are concentrated in blue cities, not spread out. They have a red-green alliance. It’s all very Third World, with a union between 7th-century religious fanaticism and 19th-century Marxist thought. There’s a huge tension there, which is currently suppressed in the pursuit of political power. Now, when they get power, those cracks will become apparent. We recently saw in some jurisdiction in Michigan a bunch of leftists outraged because the Muslim-dominated city council wasn’t going to play their pride games or wave their pride flags. The communists felt betrayed. Well, the communists always get betrayed when they ally with Muslims. They did during the Iranian revolution, with the mullahs shooting the commies after taking power. I guess you can’t paint anybody all black.

In any case, what this is is a hostile takeover by a young and energetic insurgency against an old and sclerotic regime. It is activist-driven in the sense that these people do nothing but be activists. The Tea Party didn’t start that way. They were just normal people with real lives who didn’t cosplay as revolutionaries; they simply wanted to be heard. They believed in America and the American dream and felt those were being wrongly taken from them. They were not indoctrinated and trained, and they had no real organization at the national level. It was all decentralized, with shared goals based on affinity, not on the hierarchy imposed by the astroturfers as with the DSA.

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That is a key weakness of the socialists. Being socialists, they demand a rigid hierarchy and absolute obedience. It’s very, very centralized. There’s no room for nuance. There are certain things you have to believe, and you just cannot believe anything else if you’re one of their candidates. You’ve got to hate America, you’ve got to hate the Jews, and you’ve got to love the Third World terrorists. You’ve also got to agree with all the other weird trans stuff, as well as redistributing the means of production garbage. There’s no room for nuance. There’s no room for heretics, because this is a religious crusade for the crusaders.

And while this is all fine and dandy in the immigrant and liberal arts graduate failsons communities in places like New York City, that’s generally not going to work elsewhere. The Democrats know what works elsewhere. It’s running phonies like Abigail Spanberger, who pretended to be a bipartisan common-sense moderate, and then governs as a leftist. She sought to fool the voters. These new socialists aren’t trying to fool anybody. They’re proud of believing that we should not have police and not have prisons and not have normal people outside of gulags, and they don’t hide it. Have you noticed there’s a rich treasure trove of past statements from all of these people that totally turn off the normals? There’s Graham Platner, with his Nazi tattoo and his desire to pleasure his grandma—yeah, that was this week’s revelation—as well as demonic blasphemy imp James Talarico’s recently revealed statement that he hates Christianity. Yeah, that’s going to go over well in Texas, almost as well as the veganism stuff.

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The bottom line is that the socialists are really only competitive when they’re up against another Democrat in a deep blue district. Sure, some of the Democrats nationally are terrified by these guerrillas—for example, Gavin Newsom just came out for a national billionaire tax, which even he knows is idiotic—but you shouldn’t count the Democrat establishment out yet. It’s going to fight back and try to limit the infection to districts that are already extremely left-wing. But the revolting peasants aren’t going to quit anytime soon. They may even get somebody on a national ticket who represents their insanity. And that’s going to be a hell of a hard sell to normal people.

As ever, the stupid Republicans may be saved by the evil Democrats.

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