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OPINION

Up Next: Pickaxe Mountain

Kevin McCullough
Kevin McCullough | Jul 16, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
Up Next: Pickaxe Mountain
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The easiest decision any president can make is the one he never has to make.

Hold another meeting. Send another envoy. Extend another deadline. Issue another carefully worded statement expressing grave concern.” Washington has turned delay into a governing philosophy, and nowhere has that habit been more dangerous than with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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Forty-seven years after the ayatollahs seized power, were still hearing the same promise: Just give diplomacy a little more time.

How much more?

President Donald Trump appears to have answered that question. Reports indicate he has approved plans to strike Irans deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility should Tehran continue refusing to abandon its march toward a nuclear weapon. If those reports are accurate, hell immediately be accused of escalating tensions.

Lets be honest about something.

The tensions were escalated years ago.

They were escalated when Iran built covert nuclear sites beneath mountains instead of hospitals above them. They were escalated when American troops were targeted by Iranian-backed militias. They were escalated when Hamas and Hezbollah were armed and financed by a regime that has spent decades exporting revolution instead of building prosperity for its own people.

Pretending otherwise doesnt make anyone a peacemaker. It merely makes them late to reality.

The regimes strategy hasnt changed in decades because, frankly, it hasnt had to. Delay. Distract. Deny. Schedule another round of negotiations. Offer just enough cooperation to keep Western diplomats boarding airplanes. Meanwhile, the centrifuges keep spinning.

Washington keeps acting like Charlie Brown.

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN

Tehran keeps pulling the football away.

At some point, the problem isnt Lucy anymore.

Its Charlie Brown.

The loudest critics of Trumps decision have already begun recycling familiar talking points. Dont provoke Iran. Give negotiations another chance. Show restraint.

Heres the problem with that advice: weve already taken it.

Repeatedly.

Every administration that convinced itself one more summit, one more sanctions waiver, or one more goodwill gesture would finally transform Tehran into a responsible actor ended up discovering the same unpleasant truth. The regime wasnt buying peace.

It was buying time.

Thats why Pickaxe Mountain matters.

Not because its symbolic.

Because its consequential.

Military planners dont spend years identifying hardened underground facilities because they look dramatic on satellite photographs. They identify them because those facilities exist to protect programs their owners know the world would never willingly permit.

Some commentators speak as though refusing to act is automatically the peaceful choice.

History doesnt support that comforting illusion.

Strength has prevented wars every bit as often as weakness has invited them. Ronald Reagan understood that. So did generations of American presidents who recognized that deterrence only works when your adversary believes youll actually do what you say.

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The alternative deserves far more scrutiny than it usually receives.

Imagine the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operating beneath the protection of a nuclear umbrella.

This isnt some misunderstood government agency. The IRGC has armed Hezbollah, supported Hamas, directed proxy militias responsible for American deaths, and fueled instability from Lebanon to Yemen. Give that organization confidence that its regime is effectively untouchable, and every terrorist client it sponsors suddenly becomes bolder.

Thats not fearmongering.

Thats cause and effect.

And before someone accuses supporters of military action of wanting another forever war, lets remember something.

Nobody wants American sons and daughters fighting in another Middle Eastern conflict.

Precisely because of that, preventing the worlds leading state sponsor of terrorism from acquiring nuclear weapons becomes even more urgent—not less.

One final distinction matters above all the rest.

This isnt about the Iranian people.

It never has been.

The real victims of the regime dont live in Washington, Jerusalem, or Riyadh.

They live in Tehran.

Theyre the young women beaten for refusing to comply with the regimes demands. Theyre the students imprisoned for speaking too freely. Theyre fathers trying to provide for families while watching corruption consume an economy that should have made one of the worlds oldest civilizations prosperous instead of impoverished.

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Those people deserve better rulers.

President Trump has consistently made that distinction. His argument has never been with the people of Iran. It has been with the regime that has stolen nearly half a century from them while convincing much of the world to confuse patience with progress.

If Pickaxe Mountain is indeed next, critics will undoubtedly call it provocative.

Perhaps.

But allowing the architects of terrorism to shelter a nuclear weapons program beneath a mountain has always been the greater provocation.

History has an unforgiving habit of asking one question after crises have passed:

When you knew what was coming, why didnt you act?

President Trump appears determined not to leave that question unanswered.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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