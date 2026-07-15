Who Gets to Choose America?

How in the world is this controversial?

Seriously.

Congress is debating whether American citizens—and only American citizens—should vote in American elections.

Read that sentence again.

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Not whether taxes should go up. Not whether America should intervene in another foreign war. Not whether Congress should spend another trillion dollars.

Whether American elections should be decided by American citizens.

If we’ve reached the point where that requires a national argument, we’ve drifted much farther than most people realize.

That’s why the SAVE Act matters.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act is built on a principle that ought to unite every American regardless of party: only citizens should vote in federal elections. Existing federal law already limits voting in federal elections to U.S. citizens. Supporters of the SAVE Act argue the bill strengthens verification of that existing requirement during voter registration. Opponents contend it could make registration more difficult for some eligible voters.

That’s a debate worth having.

What shouldn’t be debatable is whether citizenship itself matters.

Here’s what frustrates me about this entire conversation.

Somewhere along the way, asking someone to prove they are eligible before participating in the most important act of self-government became controversial. We ask people to verify their identity for countless ordinary things. Boarding an airplane. Obtaining a passport. Completing financial transactions. Accessing secure government facilities.

Yet asking someone to verify they are an American citizen before helping choose the president of the United States is somehow treated as an assault on democracy.

That logic has never made sense to me.

And I don’t think it makes much sense to most Americans either.

Here’s the part of this debate that gets overlooked.

Every illegal vote has a victim.

Election integrity isn’t merely about catching someone who broke the law. It’s about protecting someone who didn’t.

Every ballot cast by someone who isn’t legally entitled to vote diminishes the voice of someone who is. Every unlawful vote chips away at confidence in elections that belong to every lawful citizen. Whether such instances are widespread or rare, confidence in the system depends on rules people believe are enforced.

That’s why this isn’t merely an immigration debate.

It’s a fairness debate. It’s a citizenship debate. And ultimately, it’s a trust debate.

House Republicans have now attached the SAVE Act to must-pass appropriations legislation while Senate Republicans continue exploring procedural avenues that could improve its chances of becoming law. Whether those efforts ultimately overcome Senate rules remains to be seen.

Frankly, that’s Washington’s problem.

The country’s question is much simpler.

Should American elections be decided exclusively by American citizens?

There shouldn’t be hesitation.

There shouldn’t be clever talking points.

There shouldn’t be procedural games that allow senators to avoid answering a question every voter understands instinctively.

Every senator should have to answer it plainly.

Yes.

Or no.

The health of a constitutional republic doesn’t depend only on honest elections.

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It depends on elections that the public believes are honest.

That confidence is earned one safeguard at a time and lost one exception at a time.

Once citizens begin believing the rules are optional, rebuilding trust becomes infinitely harder than preserving it in the first place.

That’s why I support the SAVE Act.

Not because it’s a Republican bill.

Not because Democrats oppose it.

Because I believe citizenship still means something.

I believe voting is one of the highest privileges of American citizenship.

And I believe protecting that privilege is one of government’s first responsibilities.

Reasonable people can debate implementation. They can debate documentation requirements. They can debate administrative details. But they should not debate the underlying principle.

Only American citizens should decide America’s future.

If you believe that, don’t assume your senators know it. Tell them.

Call the United States Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121.

Ask to be connected to your senators’ offices.

Tell them to vote yes on the SAVE Act.

Not because Republicans wrote it. Not because Democrats oppose it.

Because protecting every legal vote begins by making certain every vote cast is a legal one.

That’s not a partisan principle.

It’s an American one.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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