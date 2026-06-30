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OPINION

Why 56 Different Men Agreed

Kevin McCullough
Kevin McCullough | Jun 30, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
Why 56 Different Men Agreed
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Try organizing lunch for 56 people.

Go ahead. Ill wait.

Somebody wants Italian. Somebody else is craving barbecue. One fellow read an article this morning about seed oils, so now fries are apparently a threat to civilization. Another insists he knows the perfect little place,” which almost always means everyone is about to spend another 40 minutes in the car. Somebody else doesnt care where everyone goes—as long as it isnt the place the last guy suggested.

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Then someone says, Why dont we just split up?”

Meeting over.

Congratulations. Youve just discovered why committees usually dont accomplish much.

People are wonderfully difficult. We always have been.

Which is why Ive always smiled when people talk about the Founding Fathers as though they all thought alike. We picture them in paintings looking noble and unified, as though they spent every afternoon nodding approvingly at one anothers brilliant ideas.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Heres what has always bothered me about the way were taught the Founders. History has a habit of sanding people smooth. It files off their personalities until everyone looks interchangeable.

They werent.

John Adams wasnt Thomas Jefferson, and Jefferson certainly wasnt Benjamin Franklin. Adams could be stubborn enough to empty a room. Franklin often used humor to lower the temperature. Jefferson preferred letting his pen do the talking. Some delegates wanted independence yesterday. Others werent convinced until every possible avenue toward reconciliation had failed.

Honestly, if youd dropped them into a church board meeting today, youd recognize every personality in the room. Somebody wouldve wanted to amend the minutes. Somebody wouldve questioned whether they even had a quorum. Franklin probably wouldve cracked a joke just to keep everyone from taking themselves too seriously. Adams wouldve wanted another vote. Jefferson mightve quietly rewritten the motion overnight.

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CONSERVATISM AMERICA 250

Human nature hasnt changed much in 250 years.

Which is exactly why the miracle of July 1776 wasnt merely that 56 men signed the Declaration.

The miracle was that 56 different men finally agreed to it.

And dont miss what they were agreeing to. There wasnt a brass band waiting outside. No fireworks. No schoolchildren memorizing their names. No guarantee history would ever thank them. From where they sat, they werent signing a birth certificate—they believed they might be signing their own death warrants.

Can I point out the part everybody skips?

For nearly two years, these men tried to avoid exactly this outcome. The First Continental Congress wasnt assembled to declare independence. Most of the delegates still hoped their rights as Englishmen could be restored. Even after Lexington and Concord, many believed reconciliation remained possible. Congress even sent the Olive Branch Petition to King George III in one final appeal for peace.

The king rejected it. He didnt negotiate. He didnt compromise. He didnt invite another conversation. He simply rejected it. That matters.

Because these werent men looking for a fight. They were men who slowly, painfully concluded that every honorable alternative had disappeared.

Theres a world of difference between wanting a war and realizing one has found you.

Thats one reason Ive always admired the Declaration itself.

Read it sometime straight through.

It doesnt sound like men pounding the table. It sounds like men making a case.

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Jefferson wasnt writing a temper tantrum. He was presenting an argument—one grievance, one principle, one conclusion at a time—to what he called a candid world.”

Then came the sentence that changed history: We hold these truths to be self-evident…” Slow down the next time you read those words.

They werent claiming rights came from Parliament, King George, or government at all. They declared that every human being is endowed by his Creator with certain unalienable rights. Government doesnt manufacture those rights. Government exists to protect them.

That was the common ground. Not taxes, personalities, regional interests, or even politics. They found something bigger than every disagreement sitting around that room.

By the way, none of this requires pretending these men were perfect. They werent. Slavery stood in painful contradiction to the very words they had just approved, and history shouldnt pretend otherwise.

Yet heres what keeps pulling me back.

The principles they wrote became the standard later generations used to challenge Americas failures. Abolitionists quoted the Declaration. The womens suffrage movement quoted it. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quoted it. America kept returning to those same words because the principle proved greater than the imperfections of the men who first wrote them.

Maybe thats the lesson America needs on her two hundred and fiftieth birthday.

Were never going to agree on everything. Honestly, well probably argue about where to eat after the parade. Thats who we are.

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But 56 very different men proved something extraordinary. A free people dont have to agree about everything. They simply have to agree about the things that matter most.

Maybe thats what I admire most. Fifty-six men with 56 opinions stopped trying to win every argument long enough to unite around one truth they believed had already been settled. Liberty wasnt Parliaments idea. It wasnt the kings gift. It wasnt something government invented. It came from God. Thats what finally brought them together.

Two hundred and fifty years later, I cant help wondering whether America needs another unanimous vote.

Not on another Declaration. Not on another Constitution. Just on that one enduring truth.

Because if 56 different men could find common ground there, perhaps theres still hope for the rest of us.

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