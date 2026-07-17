Reject the Evil of Antisemitism!

We Know Why CNN Refused to Air Trump's Election Interference Speech
We Know Why CNN Refused to Air Trump's Election Interference Speech
Why the Left's Reaction to Trump's Election Interference Speech Was Amusing
Why the Left's Reaction to Trump's Election Interference Speech Was Amusing
VIP
The Presidential Address Has the Press Going on Defense...but They Seem Confused What They Are Defending
The Presidential Address Has the Press Going on Defense...but They Seem Confused What...
Are Wisconsin Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode?
Are Wisconsin Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode?
Maine Senate Race Shows Democrats Are Determined to Grant Illegal Aliens Amnesty
Maine Senate Race Shows Democrats Are Determined to Grant Illegal Aliens Amnesty
What Could Possibly Go Wrong With Mamdani's Plan for Free City-Run Babysitting?
What Could Possibly Go Wrong With Mamdani's Plan for Free City-Run Babysitting?
United Airlines Is Offering Free Flight Changes for Customers Angry Over Trump's New Airport
United Airlines Is Offering Free Flight Changes for Customers Angry Over Trump's New...
VIP
Here's What Milton Friedman Understood About Wealth, Self-Interest, and Profit That We've Forgotten
Here's What Milton Friedman Understood About Wealth, Self-Interest, and Profit That We've...
VIP
Chinese Nationals Accused of Funneling $40 Million in Fraud Proceeds to Overseas Accounts
Chinese Nationals Accused of Funneling $40 Million in Fraud Proceeds to Overseas Accounts
Dina Titus Campaign Under Fresh Campaign Finance Scrutiny While Carrie Buck Extends Cash Advantage
Dina Titus Campaign Under Fresh Campaign Finance Scrutiny While Carrie Buck Extends Cash...
Talks 'Have Not Stopped' Between United States and Iran Despite Strikes
Talks 'Have Not Stopped' Between United States and Iran Despite Strikes
Foul Play: Michigan Man Charged in Alleged Million-Dollar Sports Complex Fraud
Foul Play: Michigan Man Charged in Alleged Million-Dollar Sports Complex Fraud
Trump Demands Accountability As Canadian Wildfire Smoke Hits America
Trump Demands Accountability As Canadian Wildfire Smoke Hits America
Here's When Lindsey Graham's Funeral Will Be
Here's When Lindsey Graham's Funeral Will Be
OPINION

Reject the Evil of Antisemitism!

Kathryn Lopez
Kathryn Lopez | Jul 17, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
Reject the Evil of Antisemitism!
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

"I recognize you as the firstborn of Satan."

That may not sound like much of an insult considering some of the things that are said on social media today. But coming from a religious man in the second century, it carries weight. Directed at an early anti-Semite, it's something we should pay attention to today.

Advertisement

"Marcion of Pontus was one of the most dangerous men in Christian history," writes Catholic historian Mike Aquilina in a recent issue of Angelus magazine. Aquilina tells how Polycarp of Smyrna, at the time an aging bishop, ran into Marcion on a Roman street. "Do you recognize me?" Marcion asked Polycarp. The response was recorded by the Church father, Irenaeus of Lyon. The "famous story captures the depth of the Church's revulsion," at Marcion and his nefarious agenda: Marcion wanted to ditch the Old Testament and write Israel and the Jewish people out of Christianity.

Marcion "lived in the aftermath of the great Jewish revolts against Rome — above all the Bar Kokhba revolt of A.D. 132�135," Aquilina writes. There was a real increasing hostility to Jews among Romans. "Emperor Hadrian crushed the revolt with terrible severity, re-founded Jerusalem as a pagan city, and barred Jews from entering it. To many Roman observers, Judaism now appeared stubborn, separatist, and politically dangerous."

Polycarp condemned Marcion so harshly and directly because he understood something about anti-Jewish sentiment that we must always acknowledge: "Marcion was not merely proposing a revised canon or a different interpretation of Paul. He was proposing a Christianity detached from Abraham, Moses, creation, covenant, and history itself."

Recommended

Are Wisconsin Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode? Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM BIBLE CATHOLIC CHURCH CHRISTIANITY JUDAISM

There is no New Testament without the Old Testament. There are no Christians without Jews.

But Marcion and his ideas did not die, despite the Church's decisive rebuke. It enjoyed a revival in the 19th and early 20th centuries in Germany. Adolf von Harnack wrote "Marcion: The Gospel of the Alien God," portraying Marcion as "a tragic reformer" — some would regard him as "the first Protestant."

You can see where this headed.

Aquilina notes that one cannot equate Harnack and others with either Marcion or the Nazis. Marcionism was a theology, not an ideology. Likewise, Harnack was not looking to provide a foundation for the Third Reich. But ideas do have consequences. And Harnack, as Aquilina explains, "admired Marcion's seriousness, his devotion to Paul, and his attempt to distinguish Christianity sharply from Judaism. In one of his most controversial statements, Harnack suggested that while the ancient Church had been right to reject Marcion in the second century, modern Christians no longer needed to retain the Old Testament as fully authoritative Scripture."

That's in some ways even more dangerous—the subtlety by which pernicious ideas can become a part of our intellectual and theological lives.

Advertisement

The bad ideas of history repeat themselves when we are ignorant and they align again with biases and political agendas. Anti-Semitism was evil in the second century, and it is evil now. Listen to the faith of our fathers.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolans pro-life commission in New York and is on the board of the University of Mary. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are Wisconsin Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode? Amy Curtis
We Know Why CNN Refused to Air Trump's Election Interference Speech Matt Vespa
Watch These GOP Reps Cook a Dem Senator Over Her Ludicrous Remarks About the SAVE America Act Matt Vespa
This AZ Democrat's Congressional Campaign Just Went Off the Rails Amy Curtis
This Is What's Happening to the Consultants Who Made Graham Platner Jeff Charles
Why the Left's Reaction to Trump's Election Interference Speech Was Amusing Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Top Columns
Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

The Democrats Want to Cheat Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement