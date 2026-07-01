VIP
'Citizen Vigilante' Is a Terrible Movie but an Excellent Warning
'Citizen Vigilante' Is a Terrible Movie but an Excellent Warning
The Hierarchy of Compassion: Who Counts?
The Hierarchy of Compassion: Who Counts?
USA: 1 Europe: 0
USA: 1 Europe: 0
American Media Prioritize British Royals Over British Child Rape
American Media Prioritize British Royals Over British Child Rape
Smooth Operator Mamdani Seduces Confused Voters with Sugar-Coated Lies
Smooth Operator Mamdani Seduces Confused Voters with Sugar-Coated Lies
Mamdani's Rent Freeze Threatens Everyone Who Owns Anything
Mamdani's Rent Freeze Threatens Everyone Who Owns Anything
Democrat Leaders Deny the Declaration's First Right
Democrat Leaders Deny the Declaration's First Right
For Data Center Development, Texas Sticks With Affordable and Reliable Energy
For Data Center Development, Texas Sticks With Affordable and Reliable Energy
Energy That Powered America to 250
Energy That Powered America to 250
Looking Ahead to America 300
Looking Ahead to America 300
Why Red States Are Coming for Washington’s Blue-Chip Companies
Why Red States Are Coming for Washington’s Blue-Chip Companies
Progressive Privilege: When Ideology Determines Discipline
Progressive Privilege: When Ideology Determines Discipline
Supreme Court’s Blunder on Birthright Citizenship
Supreme Court’s Blunder on Birthright Citizenship
Birthright Citizenship vs. 'We the People'
Birthright Citizenship vs. 'We the People'
OPINION

Some Laws Kill

John Stossel
John Stossel | Jul 01, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
Some Laws Kill
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Car accidents kill 100 Americans every day.

But now an amazing solution is available: self-driving cars.

Robotaxis like Google-owned Waymo, for example.

Passengers who try them, like them. Wherever robotaxis are allowed, ridership increases fast. Two years ago, there were 50,000 trips per week -- today 500,000.

Advertisement

"The car did a better job than if somebody was driving!" says a passenger in my new video.

Waymo claims its cars are "10 times safer" than human-driven ones. I wouldn't believe that if insurance companies, with their own money at stake, didn't agree.

Reinsurance News reports Waymo's had an "88% reduction in property damage claims and a 92% reduction in bodily injury claims."

"We have the data," says Adam Thierer, author of "Permissionless Innovation." "94% of all accidents are attributable to human error ... We can address one of the leading killers of Americans!"

Unfortunately, some politicians say you shouldn't be allowed to try robotaxis.

New York state senator Luis Sepulveda wants a law that says motor vehicles for hire "shall not be ... operated by an automated driving system without a human driver ... seated behind the steering wheel and engaged in the task of driving."

He says the state must protect immigrant taxi and Uber drivers who live in his district.

"I cannot support something that is going to almost overnight lead to loss of jobs of over 100,000 people."

"Even if he isn't needed?" I ask. "Even if he's worse than the machine?"

"I don't think that having an individual in a vehicle would be worse than a machine," says Sepulveda.

Recommended

The Socialist Earthquake Strikes Colorado Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CALIFORNIA JOBS SCIENCE VIDEO

"That's just wrong," says Thierer. "Humans get drunk, drowsy, distracted. Say what you want about robots, they don't get drunk."

Sepulveda responds: "Waymo is going to make billions of dollars -- let them pay for the disruption to the labor force."

"Sounds like a mafia pitch," I push back. "'Want to come here, Waymo? You have to pay.'"

"If the pitch sounds like a mafia pitch, so be it," Sepulveda replies.

I thought I might change his thinking by making a creepy comparison, telling him his ban would kill more people than infamous serial killers have. Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy combined killed about 80 people. Human-driven cars kill more people every day.

"The data on Waymo is not 100% safety," he replies. "A Waymo vehicle struck a child in California."

Like most critics, he cites isolated incidents. Even that child wasn't injured.

Millions of miles of data show that robocars are much safer.

And they keep getting safer. We humans learn from our own experiences, but self-driving cars learn from millions of miles of experience. They get better while we sleep.

Yes, some drivers will lose jobs. But technology constantly does that. Despite all the jobs destroyed by computers, U.S. unemployment has stayed relatively low.

Advertisement

Typists, switchboard operators and elevator operators lost jobs. But most found other jobs, often better jobs.

"Some people want cars with no drivers," I tell Sepulveda. "Women feel unsafe. Some drivers don't smell good. Some are reckless."

"Many women feel safer with a driver," he replies.

"Shouldn't people have the choice?" I ask.

"Absolutely."

"But you want to take away the choice!"

"No," says Sepulveda. "I'm saying, (protect) the drivers that exist now."

I say, with 100 Americans dying in cars every day, politicians who slow the arrival of self-driving cars have blood on their hands.

Every Tuesday at JohnStossel.com, Stossel posts a new video about the battle between government and freedom. He is the author of "Government Gone Wild: Exposing the Truth Behind the Headlines."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Socialist Earthquake Strikes Colorado Matt Vespa
Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
USA: 1 Europe: 0 Alan Joseph Bauer
Rep. Andy Ogles Has the Answer to the Birthright Citizenship Crisis Joseph Chalfant
This Insane Line in Ketanji Brown Jackson's Birthright Opinion Is Making the Court a Laughing Stock Joseph Chalfant
Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Top Columns
Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

There's No Way That NPR's Explanation for the False Alito Retirement Article Is This Bad, Right? Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement