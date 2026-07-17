A Maryland School Lied to Parents. Twice.

Somewhere in Anne Arundel County, a teacher hit send on an email, realized the mistake, and tried to recall it. That single keystroke is now the opening exhibit in a federal lawsuit. The email referred to a student by a male name her parents had never approved. When the parents asked about it, the school claimed it was a mistake, sent to the wrong recipient. That explanation, according to the lawsuit filed this week, was false. The teacher later admitted the name change was real, and so was the secrecy behind it.

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America First Legal filed suit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of two anonymous parents, identified only as John and Jane Doe, against Anne Arundel County Public Schools. The complaint alleges violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments, along with parallel provisions of the Maryland Constitution. I spend a lot of time in Fourteenth Amendment case law for a book I am writing on the Constitution's amendments, and this case belongs in the due process tradition running from Meyer v. Nebraska through Pierce v. Society of Sisters: the right of parents to direct their children's upbringing is not a modern invention. It has been settled doctrine for about a century, and it did not stop applying the day a school district decided gender identity was a special category exempt from parental notice.

According to the complaint, the district's policy instructs its staff to use a student's preferred name and pronouns at school and to keep that information shielded from parents unless the student consents to disclosure. When the Does found out their daughter had been socially transitioned at school without their knowledge, they told the district to stop. The district's answer, as America First Legal senior advisor Ian Prior described it to Fox News Digital, amounted to a flat refusal dressed up as compliance: the school said it was simply following the law. Prior's response gets to the heart of the matter in a few words: "that is not the law."

He is right, and the Supreme Court said so earlier this year. Mirabelli v. Bonta did not resolve every open question about school gender policy, but it made one thing clear: schools cannot facilitate a child's social transition while withholding that fact from parents. Anne Arundel's policy does exactly what Mirabelli warned against, and the lawsuit's second incident shows the district did not treat the first one as a wake-up call. Months later, a different teacher used the same male name in a message about a field trip, then offered a false explanation before admitting the truth.

This is not an isolated Maryland problem. America First Legal filed a nearly identical suit against Fairfax County Public Schools in the Eastern District of Virginia in June, and Prior told Fox News Digital the organization has similar cases moving through Pennsylvania and the Ninth Circuit. The federal government has taken notice too. The U.S. Department of Education concluded earlier this year that California's education department is violating the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, finding that state policy pressures local officials to withhold gender-identity information from parents. California has pushed back, and that fight is not over.

What ties these cases together is not really a debate about gender identity treatment. It is a debate about who gets to make decisions for a minor child, and school administrators keep answering that question wrong. A parent does not forfeit constitutional standing to know what is happening to their own daughter because a district decided confidentiality serves the student's interest better than honesty does. Schools are not equipped to diagnose gender dysphoria, and they are not equipped to override the family structure the Fourteenth Amendment has protected since Meyer. A teacher hiding a name change behind a false explanation is not "supporting" a student. It is deceiving her parents, and deception is not a constitutional right anyone has ever discovered in the Fourteenth Amendment, however creatively a district's legal office tries to read it.

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There is a simpler point buried under all the litigation, one that does not require a law degree to see. A school that has to lie twice, to the same family, to keep a secret from getting out, already knows the secret should not exist. Honest policies do not need cover stories. The Anne Arundel staff who blamed a misdirected email, then months later blamed something else, were not protecting a student from an unsupportive home. Nothing in the complaint suggests these parents were unsupportive. They were parents who expected the district to tell them the truth about their own child, which used to be the entire point of a public school answering to the public.

It is also worth asking what all this administrative energy is displacing. The Nation's Report Card released last September found just 22 percent of high school seniors proficient in math and only 35 percent proficient in reading, with more students falling below even the basic benchmark than at any point in the test's history. Those are not the numbers of a system with spare capacity for gender-identity secrecy protocols. Kids are entering the working world short on fluency in reading and writing, short on basic math, and short on a working knowledge of the country they are about to be citizens of. A district with the bandwidth to run a two-track communication policy for one family, then run it again after getting caught, has the bandwidth to teach fractions. It just is not spending it there.

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Anne Arundel County Public Schools declined to comment on the pending litigation, which is its right and, under the circumstances, its only available move. The district built a policy that required staff to lie to parents when the truth was inconvenient, and now it gets to explain that policy to a federal judge instead of a school board meeting. That is exactly the forum the Constitution provides when a government agency decides its own preferences outrank a parent's authority over her own child.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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