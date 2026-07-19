Half a Nation of Traitors

Democrats hate this country. They hate you if you don’t also hate this country. And they will do anything to avoid you continuing to live free in this country, up to and including murdering you, because that’s who they are. If Russia or China offered to help them seize power, they’d take the deal no matter what they asked for in return. After 250 years, one of our political parties has become infested with traitors the way an old dead tree becomes infested with termites.

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There is only one Democrat in the country speaking with any sense of sanity; one person who does not openly appeal to racism, anti-Semitism, anti-Americanism, and all the other divisive tropes “progressives” marinate themselves in to gain control over feeble-minded voters and that’s the guy who had a massive stroke a few years ago.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is a man of the left – on 99 percent of policy issues, Sen. Fetterman is on the wrong side. But he doesn’t want to destroy Israel; he doesn’t want to “burn down” the United States; he recognizes there are people who disagree with him on other issues and does not seek to force himself and his will on everyone else. He has a “live and let live” attitude, and works to change minds in the future.

For this, there is a better than average chance that some leftist somewhere murders him, or at least tries to, before the end of his first term.

I don’t say that in any hopeful way; I say it because it’s exactly how the people the Democrat Party is embracing operate. Their 99.9 percent friend is their 100 percent enemy. You are either all in, or all out.

That’s why there is so little dissent on the left. Do you really think they all had a mental breakdown about 15 years ago and collectively forgot what a woman was? Biological and gender realities were simply wiped from their minds, and all of human history disappeared, leaving them standing at a urinal next to a “woman” built like a linebacker thinking, “She has a pretty large penis”?

No, they’re afraid of being killed. They’re also afraid of losing reelection, but they’re mostly afraid of being killed.

They aren’t suffering from a collective delusion; they’re engaging in collective risk management for power and financial gain.

How do I know this? Is there a single male Democrat with a history of whoring around who has ever been linked to a “trans woman”? If “trans women are women,” and it’s totally straight for a man to date one, why hasn’t it happened to the people in public life who insist the loudest that this is reality? There wasn’t anything Hunter Biden wouldn’t have had sex with while high on crack, but he knew what a woman was and only patronized real women prostitutes. He didn’t get lucky; even in full-blown junkie mode, he could tell the difference between an “innie” and an “outie.”

This week, a majority of Democrats in the House voted to cut off all military aid, offensive and defensive, to Israel because their fringe demands someone finish the work their progressive forefather Adolf Hitler started. If you told yourself 20 years ago this is where Democrats would be, you’d have yourself committed, especially since most of the “aid” involves that money going to US companies for weapons – ensuring American jobs – and never actually leaves the country.

Democrats don’t care. The only part of their party with any energy – the radical communist wing – hates Israel, so it has to go. They hate America, so capitalism has to go. They hate you, so…

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It’s only a matter of time before, should they gain power, the old ways of them doing business return.

In New York, we’re seeing the push to seize private property, we’re hearing echoes of Nuremberg in campaign speeches from Democrats, and we’re seeing existing Democrats capitulate to the demands of the radicals – pretending to agree with them in the hope that they won’t be challenged next.

The people who worked with the Nazis were wiped out, just as the people who worked with the communists were wiped out, the moment they were no longer needed. Theoretically, being killed last is preferable to being first, but it’s better not to be killed at all.

To do anything of this, and to do anything they advocate, our system of government, our founding documents and our very rights MUST BE WIPED OUT. There is no other way, as the “isms” – fascism, socialism and communism – are not compatible with individual liberty and a constitutionally limited republic.

The only way forward for these leftists is to betray our national principles, to become traitors against the foundation of the United States. They already are, in spirit, but now they’re moving into places where they can enact their fascistic fever dreams legislatively. They’re doing this in districts so gerrymandered that the only real election happens in the primary.

Gerrymandering exists because some people didn’t want to risk having to earn votes to obtain power. Still, it’s led to the absolutely insane winning because there’s little difference between crazy turned up to five and crazy turned up to 10; once you accept crazy, the degree of that crazy barely matters. Now Democrats are fighting down their own trench and trying appeasement over dominance, and they’re being dominated for their troubles.

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Their party is being taken over by people who read the room and saw a vulnerability and exploited it. Traitors are rapidly annexing half the political world. Maybe Democrats will wise up before it’s too late and work with Republicans (behind the scenes, because they’d get killed otherwise) to redraw districts that disfavor the antisocial fringe and relegate the violent goons back to the outside, but that is unlikely.

As long as the driving force in the Democratic establishment is Trump Derangement Syndrome, party leadership will continue to play chicken with whether or not they can hold on to power past 2028.

It’s an evil game, to invite in murderous revolutionaries in the hope of controlling them, and it’s not really worked out anywhere else before. Democrats would be wise to stop embracing traitors, but they’ve become traitors themselves in a scramble for relevancy. It’s up to the American people to make sure that party, and not the country, pays the price for that. We’ll find out in November which way the scales are tipping.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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