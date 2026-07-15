Here Is a Preview of the Democratic Socialists of America’s Anti-America Platform

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), “the largest socialist organization in the United States,” will officially release its new platform July 14, the Workers Deserve More program, as it seeks to solidify socialism in the United States.

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Whereas many Americans still shrug at the rise of the DSA and downplay the possibility that socialism could become the primary policy posture of the Left, I think otherwise.

I believe that, based on polling data, political momentum, fundraising figures, and recent electoral results, democratic socialism is rapidly becoming the dominant ideology of the Left. I also fear that its popularity with young Americans is especially concerning.

The DSA’s Workers Deserve More program includes four main components: “Thriving Working Class Communities,” “An Economy for the Working Class,” “Working Class Foreign Policy,” and “Working Class Democracy.”

To create “thriving working class communities,” the DSA champions:

Medicare for All: “Universal healthcare with no premiums, co-pays, or deductibles.”

Housing for All: “Universal rent-control.”

College for All: “Make all public higher education tuition-free and cancel all student loan debt.”

“Expansive paid family leave for all workers, and free public universal childcare and pre-K.”

To create an “economy for the working class,” the DSA demands:

The Green New Deal: “Massive public investment to transition away from fossil fuels toward a green and sustainable economy…and public ownership over major transportation and energy infrastructure and natural resources.”

Tax the Rich: “Raise taxes on the richest earners, for-profit corporations, large inheritances, and private colleges and universities. Establish a wealth tax for the wealthiest in society.”

“A 32-hour work week with no reduction in pay or benefits.”

On foreign affairs, the DSA is fighting for what it calls “working class foreign policy.”

Free Palestine: “An immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to military and economic aid, and weapons sales to Israel, respect of the authority of the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, and national sovereignty for the Palestinian people.”

Freedom of Movement: “Allow workers to freely migrate between countries to seek employment without restrictive immigration controls. Demilitarize the border, end all immigrant detention and deportations, immediate amnesty for all immigrants regardless of current immigration status, and provide access to jobs, labor rights, and social services to all immigrants.”

Lastly, to achieve a “working-class democracy,” the DSA advocates:

“Replace the Electoral College with a national popular vote for President.”

“Extend full voting rights to people with criminal convictions and noncitizens and establish statehood for Washington D.C.”

“Replace the two-party system with a multi-party democracy through proportional representation elections… and end the Senate filibuster.”

“Reduce the power of the Supreme Court.”

Americans who value their liberty, private property rights, privacy, and sense of agency should reject these policies in full.

The common denominator among the DSA’s new program is more government coupled with less freedom. While this may appeal to those who would distribute and receive the so-called free stuff, it would be a wrecking ball to the free-enterprise system that has made America the land of opportunity.

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The DSA’s program would hinder, not help, working-class Americans trying to achieve the American dream because it would inflict massive inflation, increase their energy costs, and choke economic growth.

On a macro level, it would incentivize government dependency, impede entrepreneurship, and stifle innovation.

On a micro level, this program would dilute the dignity of hard work, undermine individualism, and punish self-reliance.

While I hope that the DSA’s Workers Deserve More program will be met with near-universal scorn and ridicule, I fear that this will not be the case.

As mentioned above, the DSA is super popular among young Americans. The DSA even has a youth group, the Young Democratic Socialists of America, with hundreds of chapters at high schools, colleges, and universities.

In my opinion, this is the largest threat. If democratic socialism becomes the default ideology among a majority of America’s youth, which is currently occurring, it may be only a matter of when, not if, the United States of America devolves into the United States of Democratic Socialism.

Chris Talgo (ctalgo@heartland.org) is editorial director at The Heartland Institute.

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