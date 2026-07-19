Half a Nation of Traitors
Half a Nation of Traitors
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 329: Death in the Old Testament
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 329: Death in the Old Testament
Their Evil Knows No Bounds
Their Evil Knows No Bounds
Vance-Rubio or Rubio-Vance Is a Spectacular Ticket
Vance-Rubio or Rubio-Vance Is a Spectacular Ticket
Communism Versus the 10 Commandments
Communism Versus the 10 Commandments
Big Tech’s Reckoning Is Here. Our Children Cannot Wait.
Big Tech’s Reckoning Is Here. Our Children Cannot Wait.
She Didn't 'Give Up' Her Child. She Made a Plan for Their Life.
She Didn't 'Give Up' Her Child. She Made a Plan for Their Life.
Scoular to Pay Over $10 Million to Resolve Border Bribery Scheme With Mexico
Scoular to Pay Over $10 Million to Resolve Border Bribery Scheme With Mexico
VIP
Meet Jimothy: The Bent-Backed Bandit Who Broke the Internet
Meet Jimothy: The Bent-Backed Bandit Who Broke the Internet
US Hits Iran With New Wave of Airstrikes Following Jordan Attack
US Hits Iran With New Wave of Airstrikes Following Jordan Attack
Rhode Island's Most Wanted Fugitive Caught After 20-Year Manhunt
Rhode Island's Most Wanted Fugitive Caught After 20-Year Manhunt
VIP
The Maine Senate Debate Gave Us a Look at the Future of the Democrat Party
The Maine Senate Debate Gave Us a Look at the Future of the...
Former Marine Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump
Former Marine Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump
Ralph Norman Jumps Into SC Senate Race After Trump Backs Darline Graham
Ralph Norman Jumps Into SC Senate Race After Trump Backs Darline Graham
OPINION

‘SpudCell’ Proves Intelligent Design Needed for the Origin of Life

Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin | Jul 19, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
‘SpudCell’ Proves Intelligent Design Needed for the Origin of Life
Image via Pixabay

News media are currently buzzing about “SpudCell,” claiming that scientists have finally created life in the lab. CNN, for example, offered this hyped headline, “Scientists say they have built a cell from scratch for the first time”—the implication being that the chemical origin of life is virtually solved.

Advertisement

There are only three problems with these claims.

First, what they built isn’t life.

Second, scientists didn’t really make it.

And third, though SpudCell is a brilliant accomplishment for biotechnologists, it doesn’t demonstrate life arising by natural causes. If anything, it shows that life requires intelligent design.

Biologists have found life notoriously difficult to define, but some key elements include the ability to stay alive, the use of metabolism to process nutrients, and faithfully transmitting traits to offspring. SpudCell arguably does none of these things—at least not well enough to be considered “alive.”

According to Biotic, the creators of SpudCell, it “runs for 5-10 generations before the machinery degrades.” In other words, SpudCell doesn’t have what it takes to stay alive and necessarily will “die” after just a few rounds of “cell splitting.” There’s a very good reason for this.

SpudCell cannot produce ribosomes—extremely complex biomolecular machines that truly living cells make to manufacture proteins. As a consequence, SpudCell must be fed a steady diet of ribosomes already produced by real bacterial cells—something that would never be available from primitive chemicals on the primordial Earth. But since SpudCell cannot maintain the cellular machinery needed to make proteins, it quickly dies after its artificially ingested ribosomes break down.

Recommended

Half a Nation of Traitors Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

CONSERVATISM MEDIA BIAS

And what about metabolism—the ability to process nutrients from the environment? In a preprint paper, SpudCell’s creators admit, “Our synthetic cells have a very limited metabolism… complete metabolic independence will require a larger genome.” Or, as ScienceAlert states, SpudCells, “can’t … regulate their metabolism, so they rely entirely on substances and components in the liquid medium in which they float.”

This is most curious. SpudCell’s creators are boasting that it has “a much smaller genome” than any other known living cell. That smallness makes perfect sense—and is utterly unimpressive—given that SpudCell lacks many basic traits that cells need to live.

If SpudCell could manufacture ribosomes or properly metabolize nutrients, it would need a much larger and more complex genome. It only gets off with having a small genome because it can’t perform basic functions needed to be alive.

SpudCell is like a Frankenstein monster that can’t make its own blood, and must constantly be given transfusions to stay alive. Sure, it might wander around for a few days like a zombie, but eventually if you don’t keep supplying new blood it will die.

Life must also be able to pass on traits to future generations. Yet The New York Times reports that because SpudCell’s “genetic information is split across seven DNA molecules… important genetic material isn’t always passed in full to the next generation.”

Advertisement

For these reasons and more, even The Times admits“most synthetic biologists agree that no artificial cell has yet passed that threshold between lifelike and alive — and SpudCell’s originators do not claim to have created life.”

Yes, SpudCell does have some impressive abilities. Its genome encodes enzymes that perform some key functions needed for building proteins (like transcribing DNA), molecular machines for copying DNA, and special proteins that help control cell membranes.

But guess where all the information to build these complex structures came from? You guessed it: other living cells. The creators of SpudCell accomplished a fascinating technical feat, but only by stealing functional information-rich genes from real living cells—not by creating life “from scratch.”

There’s an old joke about scientists who challenge God claiming they’ve figured out how to create a man. They thrust their hands into the soil and say, “We start with some dirt...” God immediately rejoins, “Hold on—you’ve got to get your own dirt!”

This is a perfect analogy for SpudCell. It borrows all the “dirt” it needs—ribosomes, enzymes, and genetic information—from pre-existing living bacteria. All the crucial elements were not created from scratch in the lab.

Advertisement

Despite these deficiencies, many scientists are applauding SpudCell as a bioengineering feat. That’s fair—but isn’t that the whole point?

SpudCell shows that if you want something to live, intelligent agents must provide it with all the necessary genetic information and a just-right mixture of molecules in a carefully controlled environment. Goldilocks would be proud.

Whatever SpudCell does, it only works because of intelligent design.

Casey Luskin is a scientist and attorney with a PhD in geology, and the associate director of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Half a Nation of Traitors Derek Hunter
US Hits Iran With New Wave of Airstrikes Following Jordan Attack Scott McClallen
Their Evil Knows No Bounds Alan Joseph Bauer
Why the Left Hates Jews and Christians Mark Lewis
J.K. Rowling Is Absolutely Destroying Amnesty International, and We're Enjoying It Amy Curtis
Vance-Rubio or Rubio-Vance Is a Spectacular Ticket Jeff Davidson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Top Columns
Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Meet Jimothy: The Bent-Backed Bandit Who Broke the Internet Scott McClallen
Advertisement