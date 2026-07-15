The U.S.-Azerbaijan Partnership Has Never Been Stronger

I'm currently in Azerbaijan attending the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, and one thing has become abundantly clear: the relationship between the United States and Azerbaijan is stronger today than at perhaps any point since the country regained its independence.

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That is reflected not only in diplomacy, but in expanding strategic cooperation, growing economic ties, and a shared understanding that stability in the South Caucasus serves both nations.

For four years, the Biden administration got Azerbaijan wrong.

Instead of recognizing one of America's most strategically important partners in the South Caucasus, it too often allowed political disagreements and outdated thinking to dictate U.S. policy. The administration overlooked Azerbaijan's growing importance as a reliable security partner, a critical energy supplier, and an emerging economic and transportation hub connecting Europe and Central Asia.

President Trump is taking a different approach. He understands that American foreign policy should reward dependable partners and advance U.S. strategic interests, not cling to failed assumptions. That shift is already strengthening one of the most important bilateral relationships in a region that will only become more consequential in the years ahead.

Azerbaijan sits at one of the world's most important geopolitical crossroads, bordering Russia to the north and Iran to the south while connecting Europe with the South Caucasus and Central Asia. In an increasingly competitive world, geography matters, and so do reliable partners.

The United States has every reason to deepen its relationship with Azerbaijan.

Energy security is one example. Long before Europe sought alternatives to Russian energy, Azerbaijan invested heavily in diversifying export routes and strengthening regional infrastructure. Today, Azerbaijani energy plays an important role in improving Europe's energy security and reducing dependence on hostile suppliers.

The partnership extends well beyond energy.

Azerbaijan served alongside the United States in Afghanistan, supported international security operations, and provided critical transit routes during America's longest war. Those contributions demonstrated that Azerbaijan is more than a regional partner. It is a dependable one.

The country's investments in ports, railways, highways, aviation, and logistics are also transforming it into a vital commercial hub connecting East and West. That creates significant opportunities for American businesses in energy, infrastructure, technology, transportation, agriculture, and cybersecurity.

The relationship is also benefiting from the leadership of two presidents who understand that peace is achieved through strength.

President Donald Trump and President Ilham Aliyev are both men of peace. They recognize that lasting peace requires secure borders, economic growth, strong national leadership, and the willingness to engage directly with difficult challenges.

President Trump has consistently pursued an America First foreign policy that seeks peace through strength while avoiding unnecessary wars. President Aliyev has likewise emphasized reconstruction, economic development, regional connectivity, and a lasting peace in the South Caucasus following decades of conflict.

That shared philosophy creates an opportunity for even closer cooperation.

A lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia would reshape the South Caucasus for generations. It would expand trade, attract investment, strengthen regional transportation networks, and create new opportunities for economic growth across the region. The United States should continue encouraging that process while deepening its strategic relationship with Azerbaijan.

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As someone who has visited Azerbaijan several times, I have witnessed firsthand a country investing in modernization, infrastructure, tourism, and international engagement. Hosting the Shusha Global Media Forum demonstrates Azerbaijan's commitment to bringing together journalists, policymakers, and thought leaders from around the world to exchange ideas and strengthen international dialogue.

Shusha itself tells an inspiring story. Once devastated by conflict, the city has become a symbol of reconstruction, resilience, and national renewal. It reflects Azerbaijan's determination to build for the future rather than remain captive to the past.

No strategic partnership is free of disagreements. Friends will inevitably see some issues differently. But mature diplomacy focuses on shared interests rather than allowing occasional differences to define an entire relationship.

Those shared interests are substantial.

A stronger U.S.-Azerbaijan partnership promotes energy security, expands commercial opportunities, strengthens regional stability, and supports a more connected South Caucasus. It also advances American interests at a time when competition for influence across Eurasia is intensifying.

Congress should continue encouraging stronger bilateral ties, expanded commercial engagement, and greater diplomatic cooperation. It is also time to revisit outdated policies that no longer reflect today's geopolitical realities or the remarkable progress in the U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship.

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The United States and Azerbaijan are well positioned to accomplish more together than ever before.

President Trump and President Aliyev understand that peace is not maintained through wishful thinking. It is built through strength, economic opportunity, and leaders willing to pursue practical solutions instead of endless conflict.

After spending time here in Shusha, I am more optimistic than ever about the future of this partnership.

The relationship between the United States and Azerbaijan has never been stronger.

Now is the time to build on that momentum.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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