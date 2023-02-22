So, There Was a Fire at Nuclear Security Facility in Tennessee on Wednesday

The Y-12 National Security Complex outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, had a busy day on Wednesday after a fire broke out in one of its production buildings shortly after 9:00 a.m. local time.

An incident has occurred @y12nsc. Y-12 emergency response personnel are at the scene of the incident. Appropriate precautionary actions have been initiated for Y-12 employees. There is no off-site impact to the public as a result of the incident. — Y-12 NSC (@y12nsc) February 22, 2023

At approximately 9:15 a.m., one of the Y-12 production buildings had a fire in a hood. Emergency Services have responded to the event. — Y-12 NSC (@y12nsc) February 22, 2023

Local media reported that the production affected was "Building 9212, a uranium procession facility." That is, the kind of place a fire is not ideal.

Personnel have determined the event is contained to the production building. Evacuations have been conducted in the area. There are no reports of injury or contamination as a result of the event. — Y-12 NSC (@y12nsc) February 22, 2023

Local reports also noted that the building involved in the incident "was constructed in 1945 and has undergone multiple renovations and repairs over time."

By early afternoon, Y-12 officials gave the all-clear and reported that normal operations were continuing.

Full accountability is complete. No injuries or contaminations reported. Curfews have been lifted at the site. All oncoming shifts are to report on time. — Y-12 NSC (@y12nsc) February 22, 2023

So, the good news is no one was injured and no radiation leaks were detected. Still, the cause of the fire remains unknown and Y-12 has undertaken an investigation.

The complex is "a premier manufacturing facility dedicated to making our nation and the world a safer place and plays a vital role in the Department of Energy’s Nuclear Security Enterprise" while helping "ensure a safe and effective U.S. nuclear weapons deterrent."

To conduct this work, the Y-12 National Security Complex says it also retrieves and stores nuclear materials, fuels the nation’s naval reactors, and performs complementary work for other government and private-sector entities.

