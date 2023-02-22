Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump
Biden Had Another Stairs Incident
NPR Laying Off 10 Percent of Its Workforce
Erin Brockovich on East Palestine Train Crash: This Is a Nightmare
NBC News Is Put on Blast By DeSantis
Texas A&M University Displays the Destructive Results of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion P...
New Undercover Video Shows How Texas Teachers Are Handling CRT Ban
Biden's DOJ Targets Pro-Lifers By Charging 8 People
Polls Soar In Support of Nikki Haley After Launching Her 2024 Presidential Campaign
Tulsi Gabbard Visits East Palestine
Trump Does Biden's Job and Visits Ohio Town Where Train Derailment Spilled Toxic...
New Poll Claims Biden’s Approval Rating Is Improving After the State of the...
Family Files Lawsuit Claiming Clinic Pressured Teenager Into Getting an Abortion
Media Taps Maple Syrup Climate Crisis – As Production Sets Records
Tipsheet

So, There Was a Fire at Nuclear Security Facility in Tennessee on Wednesday

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 22, 2023 4:50 PM

The Y-12 National Security Complex outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, had a busy day on Wednesday after a fire broke out in one of its production buildings shortly after 9:00 a.m. local time. 

Local media reported that the production affected was "Building 9212, a uranium procession facility." That is, the kind of place a fire is not ideal. 

Local reports also noted that the building involved in the incident "was constructed in 1945 and has undergone multiple renovations and repairs over time." 

By early afternoon, Y-12 officials gave the all-clear and reported that normal operations were continuing. 

Recommended

Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich

So, the good news is no one was injured and no radiation leaks were detected. Still, the cause of the fire remains unknown and Y-12 has undertaken an investigation. 

The complex is "a premier manufacturing facility dedicated to making our nation and the world a safer place and plays a vital role in the Department of Energy’s Nuclear Security Enterprise" while helping "ensure a safe and effective U.S. nuclear weapons deterrent."

To conduct this work, the Y-12 National Security Complex says it also retrieves and stores nuclear materials, fuels the nation’s naval reactors, and performs complementary work for other government and private-sector entities.

After responding, Y-12 officials reported that the fire remained contained and evacuations were ordered. No injuries or contamination was reported during the response. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich
Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell
Nurse Who's Been Masking and Jabbed Multiple Times Devastated by Recent COVID Test Matt Vespa
Texas A&M University Displays the Destructive Results of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Programs Brad Slager
Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump Katie Pavlich
What the Hell Is This Update Regarding the Grand Jury Probe on 2020 Election Interference? Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich