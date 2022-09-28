Mike Pompeo Launches Fight Against Woke Nonsense in Our Military

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is mobilizing his fight to get woke nonsense out of the U.S. military with a new ad campaign calling out the damaging effects of radical leftism on national defense and military readiness.

"American security, and the safety of our families, rests on the shoulders of our men and women in uniform," Secretary Pompeo notes in a release on the ad campaign. "Their training must never be corrupted to advance left-wing political goals," he says pointedly amid a leftward lurch from Biden's Pentagon brass that's seen Critical Race Theory and other leftist priorities mainstreamed within the Department of Defense.

"This matters," Pompeo continues. "A woke military is a weak military. Unfortunately, woke and weak are exactly the policies that President Biden is pushing on our troops. That's why we must do everything we can to stop the spread of wokeness throughout our armed forces," he adds.

Notably, the ad buy from Secretary Pompeo's Champion American Values (CAV) PAC will see the campaign go live in Iowa, South Carolina, New Hampshire, and in the Washington, DC metro area as a full one-minute ad and a shortened 30-second version.

In the ad, Pompeo recalls his time leading "some of America's finest" and shares the concern many Americans — especially those in the military — have about the Biden administration's decision to push woke theories on American soldiers and what it will do to our nation's security.

"Our military today is under assault from the radical left," Pompeo says in the ad. "If you're a young kid sitting in a foxhole, you don't give a darn about political correctness. If we focus on the wrong priorities, then Americans will be a lot less safe," he warns. "We'll use the right pronouns, but what we won't have is the capacity to keep our country safe."

"I can assure you that there's no Russian general, no Iranian leader, no Chinese Communist Party admiral who's spending one second thinking about gender or woke ideology or climate change," Pompeo continues in the ad, highlighting a few of America's leading adversaries who threaten America's standing in the world. "They're thinking about how to kill Americans, and the fight is on — we have to walk away from this radical left ideology," Pompeo adds.

Along with the ad, Pompeo's CAV Fund is launching a project — Troops Speak Out — that asks "service members, veterans and all Americans to share how 'woke' ideology has impacted their life."

A note from Pompeo on the Troops Speak Out site notes that "'Woke' ideology, whether it goes by the name Critical Race Theory or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, is being prioritized. It's being woven into the fabric of America's military institutions, into its officer corps, and into the backbone of non-commissioned officers."

"My aim is to stop this - to return our warriors to the mission they signed up for when they volunteered their lives to serve," Pompeo's note continues. "As a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and as a former cavalry officer who patrolled the Iron Curtain opposite the Soviet Union, I can think of no more damaging affront to our nation's security than pitting our servicemen and women against each other based upon the melanin of their skin," he adds.

"There can be only one standard in our military: excellence," Pompeo explains. "Anything less will undermine the core values of faith, honor, duty and service to others that are the pillars of our military power."