Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to $2.7 Million Investment Fraud Scheme

Sanctions Against Anti-Israel UN Official Go Into Effect
Sanctions Against Anti-Israel UN Official Go Into Effect
Federal Judges Just Ruled on Biden's Request to Conceal Ghostwriter Tapes
Federal Judges Just Ruled on Biden's Request to Conceal Ghostwriter Tapes
This Is Why You Should Never Leave Joe Biden Alone on a Stage
This Is Why You Should Never Leave Joe Biden Alone on a Stage
Democrats Weaponized Race for Years. A New Poll Just Showed It Might Be Backfiring.
Democrats Weaponized Race for Years. A New Poll Just Showed It Might Be...
VIP
US Media Entirely Ignore British Rape Gangs Report; Abby Phillip Is Unwound by Obama Presidential Library
US Media Entirely Ignore British Rape Gangs Report; Abby Phillip Is Unwound by...
VIP
Italy's Prime Minister Is Not Happy With President Trump
Italy's Prime Minister Is Not Happy With President Trump
USDA Uncovers Hundreds of Thousands of SNAP Fraud Cases as Blue States Continue to Resist Federal Audits
USDA Uncovers Hundreds of Thousands of SNAP Fraud Cases as Blue States Continue...
Zohran Mamdani Just Set the Tone for the Democratic Party’s Future
Zohran Mamdani Just Set the Tone for the Democratic Party’s Future
Jury Convicts Tahoe Man in $1M Crypto Fraud Scheme
Jury Convicts Tahoe Man in $1M Crypto Fraud Scheme
VIP
Texas Brothers Plead Guilty to $8 Million Crypto Kidnapping in Minnesota
Texas Brothers Plead Guilty to $8 Million Crypto Kidnapping in Minnesota
Illegal Alien from Chile Sentenced to 45 Months for Multi-State Identity Theft Scheme
Illegal Alien from Chile Sentenced to 45 Months for Multi-State Identity Theft Scheme
U.S. Destroys Australia 2-0 to Secure Spot in World Cup Knockout Rounds
U.S. Destroys Australia 2-0 to Secure Spot in World Cup Knockout Rounds
John Cornyn Continues His Curiously Militant Opposition to the SAVE Act
John Cornyn Continues His Curiously Militant Opposition to the SAVE Act
DOJ Launches Investigation Into Major League Baseball for Targeting of Christians
DOJ Launches Investigation Into Major League Baseball for Targeting of Christians
Tipsheet

Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to $2.7 Million Investment Fraud Scheme

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 19, 2026 5:01 PM
Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to $2.7 Million Investment Fraud Scheme
AP Photo/Richard Drew

A Michigan man pleaded guilty last week to to defrauding investors in a multi-million-dollar commodities trading scheme

Mitchell, 43, of Ann Arbor, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and admitted that he defrauded multiple third-party investors, causing a loss of over $2.7 million.

Advertisement

In entering his plea, Mitchell acknowledged that he caused false representations to be made regarding the security, profitability, and use of investor funds. Mitchell used various entities to solicit investor money, including “Young Pros Investment Group” (“YPIG”) and “My Nest Egg.” As part of his scheme, Mitchell made—and caused—repeated misrepresentations that the investor principal was protected against loss and was “guaranteed.” 

Mitchell also made and caused misrepresentations that set earnings would occur and that investor funds would be available for return at certain points. After suffering significant trading losses, Mitchell lied to investors about why their investment principal was no longer guaranteed, as he had previously claimed. Mitchell falsely told investors that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) had seized assets that he described as “back-up money.”

While executing his fraud scheme, Mitchell entered into a settlement with the CFTC relating to earlier violations of the Commodity Exchange Act that occurred between January 2018 and January 2019. 

Recommended

Federal Judges Just Ruled on Biden's Request to Conceal Ghostwriter Tapes Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME FBI MICHIGAN

Under that settlement, Mitchell was barred for three years from engaging in commodity futures trading activity and from soliciting, receiving, and accepting funds for such activity. Despite that ban, Mitchell continued to solicit, accept, and trade third-party investment funds in commodity futures and failed to disclose his trading bar to investors.

Mitchell admitted that his conduct violated his prior settlement agreement with the CFTC and the regulatory requirements of the Commodity Exchange Act.

As part of his plea agreement, Mitchell has agreed to pay restitution of $2.7 million to his victims. 

Potential victims are encouraged to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at: https://forms.fbi.gov/victims/YPIG-MyNestEggVictims 

Sentencing is set for October 7, 2026, at 2:00 pm before United States District Judge Laurie J. Michelson. Mitchell faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment.

“The FBI refuses to let scammers get away with perpetually stealing from and betraying hardworking Americans. This scheme caused significant financial harm to investors who placed their trust in the defendant, and today’s guilty plea is another reminder that those who commit these crimes will be held accountable," said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "I am grateful for the exceptional work of our FBI Ann Arbor Resident Agency, whose meticulous investigative efforts were critical to bringing financial justice to the victims of his crimes.”

Advertisement

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Yahkind.

United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit field office.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judges Just Ruled on Biden's Request to Conceal Ghostwriter Tapes Jeff Charles
USDA Uncovers Hundreds of Thousands of SNAP Fraud Cases as Blue States Continue to Resist Federal Audits Dmitri Bolt
This Is Why You Should Never Leave Joe Biden Alone on a Stage Jeff Charles
Don’t Let the Left Shackle You With Juneteenth Propaganda Ryan Bomberger
Democrats Weaponized Race for Years. A New Poll Just Showed It Might Be Backfiring. Jeff Charles
All Hell Broke Loose at Obama's Presidential Center Grand Opening Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judges Just Ruled on Biden's Request to Conceal Ghostwriter Tapes Jeff Charles
Advertisement