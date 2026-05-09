North Carolina's Autism Billing Jumped 47,000 Percent in Five Years. Someone Should Explain That.

North Carolina reported a 47,000 percent increase in autism billings, according to David Hoch, who helped Nick Shirley expose rampant fraud in Minnesota.

Medicaid autism therapy billings reportedly jumped from $1.4M to $660M in five years, state auditor Dave Boliek told Fox News.

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"Those are vital services to folks and individuals that need that therapy," Boliek told Fox. "But when you have, like in North Carolina, a system that went from $1.4 million or so in total billings for autism therapy to more than $660 million a year in billings on autism therapy within a five-year range, that begs an audit from the state auditor, who in North Carolina, we are the top watchdog agency for taxpayer waste, fraud, and abuse prevention. So we've dug down into that or in the middle of that."

Boliek said that he's working with Vice President J.D. Vance to press the massive spike in billings.

HUGE: North Carolina @NCAuditorBoliek is doing the work to protect taxpayers. After uncovering a massive spike in Medicaid autism therapy billings, from $1.4M to $660M in just 5 years. Boliek is pushing for audits, accountability, and fraud crackdowns across NC. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/U87qmJXar2 — Nick Craig (@nicholasmcraig) May 9, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: NORTH CAROLINA has just reported a *47,000% THOUSAND PERCENT* increase in autism billings, Nick Shirley's right-hand man David Hoch reveals



The fraud is literally EVERYWHERE.



"Now we see in North Carolina, the story came out today that they've had a 47,000% increase… pic.twitter.com/FObQZSg5iE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 9, 2026

If we can stop the MASSIVE FRAUD IN AMERICA, I’ll bet we can wipe out the National DEBT in 10 years or less. https://t.co/ywfrGhfTCy — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 9, 2026

#BREAKING: North Carolina reportedly saw a 47,000% increase in autism-related billings over four years, according to David Hoch. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) May 9, 2026

The report follows investigative journalists exposing fraud in taxpayer-funded programs in Minnesota, Ohio, and Michigan.

In Minnesota, a group of people stole about $250 million via the Feeding Our Future Program that claimed to feed thousands of kids meals. Those kids didn't exist.

Nearly 100 people were charged.

We have charged 98 individuals in relation to fraud in Minnesota. More than 60 have pled guilty or been convicted.



More to come. https://t.co/y931iSKNlv — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 29, 2025





🇺🇸 North Carolina just logged a 47,000% increase in autism billings over 4 years.



That number isn't a typo.



No disease spreads like that. No population grows like that. Billing fraud does.pic.twitter.com/9YAb8uBwii — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 9, 2026

They just hit another motherlode of fraud, this time in a red state. North Carolina went from $1.4M paid out for Autism services to $660M in 5 years and no one batted an eye. https://t.co/7oSrEiXfOj — Libero Oratio (@Libero_Oratio) May 9, 2026

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