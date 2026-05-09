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North Carolina's Autism Billing Jumped 47,000 Percent in Five Years. Someone Should Explain That.

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 09, 2026 4:00 PM
North Carolina's Autism Billing Jumped 47,000 Percent in Five Years. Someone Should Explain That.
AP Photo/David Goldman

North Carolina reported a 47,000 percent increase in autism billings, according to David Hoch, who helped Nick Shirley expose rampant fraud in Minnesota. 

Medicaid autism therapy billings reportedly jumped from $1.4M to $660M in five years, state auditor Dave Boliek told Fox News. 

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"Those are vital services to folks and individuals that need that therapy," Boliek told Fox. "But when you have, like in North Carolina, a system that went from $1.4 million or so in total billings for autism therapy to more than $660 million a year in billings on autism therapy within a five-year range, that begs an audit from the state auditor, who in North Carolina, we are the top watchdog agency for taxpayer waste, fraud, and abuse prevention. So we've dug down into that or in the middle of that."

Boliek said that he's working with Vice President J.D. Vance to press the massive spike in billings. 

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Related:

CRIME DOJ HEALTHCARE MEDICAID NATIONAL DEBT NORTH CAROLINA

The report follows investigative journalists exposing fraud in taxpayer-funded programs in Minnesota, Ohio, and Michigan

In Minnesota, a group of people stole about $250 million via the Feeding Our Future Program that claimed to feed thousands of kids meals. Those kids didn't exist. 

Nearly 100 people were charged.


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