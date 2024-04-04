K-9 Dog Stabbed to Death By Illegal Immigrant MS-13 Gang Members

Gov. Glenn Younkin (R-VA) is mourning the death of a K-9 dog who was stabbed to death by an illegal immigrant in Virginia this week.

A sudden prison attack perpetrated by MS-13 gang members resulted in Rivan, a K-9 who was protecting correctional officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields, being killed.

“God bless Rivan, a heroic K-9 who was killed in the line of duty in Virginia. These barbaric members of MS-13 will be held accountable," Younkin said in a statement.

The attack involved four inmates who repeatedly stabbed and kicked the animal, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).

Three of the inmates initiated an attack on another inmate within the cells. However, when Rivan and Officer Fields attempted to intervene in the attack, the inmates ganged up on the dog and caused fatal injuries. Officer Fields and others administered first aid to the K-9 immediately but were unsuccessful.

The inmates were all reported as illegal immigrants at the time of their arrest.

“The VADOC is mourning the line of duty death of Rivan, a K-9 killed by MS-13 gang members while heroically protecting its assigned Corrections Officer, staff, and inmates at Sussex I State Prison," VADOC wrote in a post on X.

VADOC Director Chat Dotson said that Rivan did not die in vain, and will be remembered for his sacrifice.

“He lost his life while potentially saving the lives of two people, his assigned Officer and an inmate. The VADOC will never forget Rivan’s sacrifice,” Dotson said.

According to data, the number of MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked nearly 200 percent in the last year. During the 2022 fiscal year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities detained at least 312 suspected members of the MS-13 gang.

In comparison, during the Trump Administration’s last year in office, only 72 MS-13 gang members were arrested.

"They [MS-13 members] are using the migrant caravans to move through Mexico without being singled out and then get to the U.S. border,” investigator and director of IBI Consultants Douglas Farah told VICE World News.