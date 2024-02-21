Election-Denier Hakeem Jeffries Thinks Biden's So-Called 'Accomplishments' Have Been 'Extraordinary'

Election denier and House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) thinks that President Joe Biden is so focused on making the lives of Americans better than his botched presidency, and declining mental health should not be a cause for concern.

During an appearance on The View with some of the most progressive, Left-wing women, Jeffries claimed that Biden is the “strongest candidate” to defeat former President Trump in the 2024 election despite a report from Special Counsel Robert Hur stating he is ultimately “too old” and senile to be charged for stealing classified documents.

Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries: "Joe Biden is definitely the strongest candidate" pic.twitter.com/7YfzpgyxDf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2024

Despite the countless reckless things that have happened under Biden’s presidency, such as the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, record-breaking inflation and crime, a devastating southern border crisis, and war in the Middle East, as well as tens of billions of U.S. dollars that have gone to Ukraine— Jeffries still believe Biden has achieved “extraordinary” triumphs in the last four years.

The Democrat even claimed that Biden has an incredible track record of so-called “success.” Maybe Jeffries is as delusional as our 81-year-old president, who has spent more than 40 percent of his presidency on vacation.

Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries: "The things that [Biden] has presided over have been extraordinary!"



Does he mean the ~18% price hike, ~2.5% pay cut, unprecedented border crisis, weaponization of government, and international chaos under Biden? pic.twitter.com/hpsxv2dd9l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2024

Jeffries continued to accuse Republicans of being “pro-Putin,” suggesting that the Russian president is blackmailing Trump.

ABSOLUTELY UNHINGED: Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries baselessly accuses Republicans of being "pro-Putin" and suggests President Trump is being blackmailed.



It's the Russian Collusion Hoax 2.0. pic.twitter.com/KK9DuL3PGP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2024

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeffries introduced a bill that would have ensured the U.S. could mass produce and administer a vaccine for Americans to re-open businesses and return to a “new normal.”

However, in a recent social media post, Jeffries claimed the Democratic Party symbolizes freedom.

The relationship between freedom and strength is a precious one.



America is not simply free because we are strong.



We are strong because we are free. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 18, 2024

Thankful to have a President focused on making life better for the American people.



Not himself. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 19, 2024



