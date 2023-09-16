Shocking Number of Americans Believe Men Competing In Women’s Sports Is Morally Wrong

As the controversial topic of men competing in women’s sports continues, Americans voice their opinion on the Left’s progressive stance.

According to a new Gallup poll, 70 percent of Americans believe men should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports, indicating that it is morally wrong that biological males go up against females.

Advertisement

Sixty-nine percent of Americans believe athletes should only play on teams that correlate to their birth gender, compared to 62 percent in 2021.

More than half, 55 percent, of respondents also said changing one’s gender is wrong and should be outlawed.

The poll comes as lawmakers fight to protect the integrity of women’s sports. Four hundred ninety-one conservative lawmakers in state legislatures across the country have introduced some form of anti-LGBTQ bill to keep men from dominating the women’s playing field.

Within the last two years, 22 states have enacted bills banning transgender athletes from competing on sports teams that correspond with their gender identities. Meanwhile, 20 states have enacted measures to restrict transition-related health care.

Pro swimming athlete Riley Gaines told Fox News Digital that banning transgender people from competing on sports teams correlating to their chosen gender identity should never have become a political issue.

“While this should never have become a political issue, there are very few issues that the majority of the general public can agree on, but this is one of them," Gaines said. "The pendulum has swung too far, and people are beginning to see what's at stake if it continues."

She praised the number of Americans who oppose the Left’s push on transgenderism. However, she feared girls would still “be injured, exploited in a locker room, and lose out on opportunities.”

The poll also found that 60 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds believe it is morally acceptable to change one's gender. In comparison, 48 percent of Americans ages 30 to 49 and 32 percent of Americans aged 50 and older believe it morally acceptable.

"It appears that Americans view transgender sports participation more through a lens of competitive fairness than transgender civil rights," Gallup stated in its press release. "Even Democrats, who mostly support LGBTQ+ rights and affirm the morality of gender change, are divided on the issue of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to participate on teams that match their gender identity rather than birth gender."