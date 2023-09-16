Biden's Bizarre Moments of the Week
Here's the Recent Development Concerning the Death Toll From the Maui Wildfires
Aaron Rodgers Had the Perfect Response to Keith Olbermann Mocking His Season-Ending Injury
CNN Host Calls Out Chicago Teachers Union Boss for Sending Her Child to...
The DOJ's Insidious Practice of Lawfare, Intimidation, and Coercion
Biden Administration Drive to Eliminate Gas Powered Cars a Cause of UAW Strike
Is Joe Manchin Getting More Serious About Making the Same Considerations As Mitt...
Border Patrol Tells Illegal Migrants 'They Can Do Whatever They Want' Upon Being...
What It’s Like to Live Under Russian Occupation
Congressional Bill Would Open Record Broadband Spending to the Public
The DOJ And Local Prosecutors Are Shattering Our Justice System’s Integrity
America's Most Popular Retirement Plan Shouldn't Be 'Work 'til I Drop'
Constitution Day—September 17—Reminds Us that People’s Potential Is Unleashed by Limited G...
Guess Who's Back In Court
Tipsheet

Shocking Number of Americans Believe Men Competing In Women’s Sports Is Morally Wrong

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 16, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

As the controversial topic of men competing in women’s sports continues, Americans voice their opinion on the Left’s progressive stance. 

According to a new Gallup poll, 70 percent of Americans believe men should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports, indicating that it is morally wrong that biological males go up against females. 

Advertisement

Sixty-nine percent of Americans believe athletes should only play on teams that correlate to their birth gender, compared to 62 percent in 2021. 

More than half, 55 percent, of respondents also said changing one’s gender is wrong and should be outlawed. 

The poll comes as lawmakers fight to protect the integrity of women’s sports. Four hundred ninety-one conservative lawmakers in state legislatures across the country have introduced some form of anti-LGBTQ bill to keep men from dominating the women’s playing field. 

Within the last two years, 22 states have enacted bills banning transgender athletes from competing on sports teams that correspond with their gender identities. Meanwhile, 20 states have enacted measures to restrict transition-related health care. 

Pro swimming athlete Riley Gaines told Fox News Digital that banning transgender people from competing on sports teams correlating to their chosen gender identity should never have become a political issue. 

“While this should never have become a political issue, there are very few issues that the majority of the general public can agree on, but this is one of them," Gaines said. "The pendulum has swung too far, and people are beginning to see what's at stake if it continues."

Recommended

Aaron Rodgers Had the Perfect Response to Keith Olbermann Mocking His Season-Ending Injury Matt Vespa
Advertisement

She praised the number of Americans who oppose the Left’s push on transgenderism. However, she feared girls would still “be injured, exploited in a locker room, and lose out on opportunities.”

The poll also found that 60 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds believe it is morally acceptable to change one's gender. In comparison, 48 percent of Americans ages 30 to 49 and 32 percent of Americans aged 50 and older believe it morally acceptable. 

"It appears that Americans view transgender sports participation more through a lens of competitive fairness than transgender civil rights," Gallup stated in its press release. "Even Democrats, who mostly support LGBTQ+ rights and affirm the morality of gender change, are divided on the issue of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to participate on teams that match their gender identity rather than birth gender."

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Aaron Rodgers Had the Perfect Response to Keith Olbermann Mocking His Season-Ending Injury Matt Vespa
Here's the Recent Development Concerning the Death Toll From the Maui Wildfires Matt Vespa
Post-Postmodern America Victor Davis Hanson
Is CNN Serious About This Piece on the Biden Bribery Allegations? Matt Vespa
Biden's Bizarre Moments of the Week Katie Pavlich
CNN Host Calls Out Chicago Teachers Union Boss for Sending Her Child to Private School Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Aaron Rodgers Had the Perfect Response to Keith Olbermann Mocking His Season-Ending Injury Matt Vespa
Advertisement