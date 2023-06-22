Biden Blows Past Deadline to Release Declassified Info on COVID Origins
Tipsheet

Republican Savagely Destroys the FBI For Spreading False Claims About Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 22, 2023
AP Photo/Morry Gash

In an impassioned speech, Republican Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) savagely blasted the FBI for continuing to fuel lies about former President Trump. 

During a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Nehls mocked the naive treatment of the Steele dossier, which contained unconfirmed allegations of misconduct by then-presidential candidate Trump ahead of the 2016 election. The report claimed Trump had engaged in "salacious sexual conduct" at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow during a business conference involving the former president and Russian sex workers who allegedly took part in an act referred to as the "pee tape" incident. 

However, no evidence has been found to prove these allegations. 

Nehls's argued that the report could have severely damaged Trump's public image, hindering his election chances. 

"Even the director of the FBI, [James] Comey, said it's possible Trump was with hookers peeing on each other," Nehls said, suggesting the claims were an attempt to smear Trump's reputation ahead of the 2016 election. "Christopher Steele said that 'infamous Trump pee tape probably exists,' 'alleged pee tape incident was the only sex Trump party in Russia.' Do you want to irritate the suburban mom at home? If five months before an election, tell them the Republican leading candidate is peeing on prostitutes. "

Nehls then brought attention that while the FBI was laser focused on destroying Trump, they paid no attention to Rep. Eric Swalwell's (D-Calif) rumored affair with a suspected Chinese spy, which he referred to as "Yum Yum." 

"We are aware of the member of this committee having an alleged affair with a Chinese spy, I refer to as Yum Yum, but this is a new low for anyone," Nelhs continued. "And I would hope Mr. Swalwell would agree with me. Imagine if somebody had said and taken this a step further, Mr. Swalwell was peeing on Yum Yum. This was unacceptable; this has got to stop."

The Republican was interrupted by Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MA), who demanded Nehls' comments about Swalwell be wiped from the record. 

Nehls was referring to Christine Fang, an operative with the Chinese government who worked with several political campaigns in the U.S. before being caught. Fang volunteered with Swalwell's re-election campaign in 2014. The two allegedly were involved in an intimate relationship. 

