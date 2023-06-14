New Bill Would Ban the Gov't From Flying Non-U.S. Flags After WH Put Pride Flag On Full Display

A new GOP-introduced bill would ban the government from flying flags other than the American flag after the Biden White House flew the progressive Pride banner during its massive alphabet people celebration over the weekend.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) proposed the "One Flag for All Act," which would make it illegal to fly, drape or display any flag other than the nation's U.S. flag on federal buildings or properties, with limited exceptions.

"It's a sad state of affairs when the White House prioritizes their radical social agenda over patriotism," Marshall told Fox News Digital. "The American flag stands for liberty and justice for ALL and should never be undermined by anyone, especially the President of the United States."

The Biden White House is facing heat for allegedly violating the U.S. flag code by hanging the Pride flag between two American flags during its gay and transgender celebration.

According to the U.S. code, "the flag of the United States of America should be at the center and the highest point of the group when several flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs."

"This is a disgrace," Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) tweeted. "Not only is it in breach of U.S. Flag Code, but it's a glaring example of this White House's incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism."

The Republican said that the bill would ensure the American flag doesn't take a back seat for culture wars and political points, adding that it must stay the symbol of the country's freedom which thousands of service members and veterans have fought and died to protect.

Several others voiced their concerns over the Biden Administration's efforts to push its radical agenda on the entirety of the nation, including children.

“We have a duty…[to stand] up in defense of this country instead of a radical Leftist ideology that results in a pride flag being hung at the same level as the US flag on the front of the White House"



“Does the flag of the United States mean NOTHING?” #FlagDay pic.twitter.com/aNx7E4lm8E — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 14, 2023

Pursuing his twisted agenda, Biden dishonors the American flag and breaks federal law.



4 U.S.Code Ch. 1, Sec. 7(e): “The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags…are grouped and displayed…” pic.twitter.com/knFt1ATe4j — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) June 11, 2023

The flag of the United States of America placed in equal stature on the flank of the alphabet cult battle flag.



The Biden administration is a disgrace. https://t.co/eFp9ooJSiK — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) June 11, 2023



