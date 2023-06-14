NYC Grand Jury Indicts Daniel Penny Over Jordan Neely's Death
Tipsheet

New Bill Would Ban the Gov't From Flying Non-U.S. Flags After WH Put Pride Flag On Full Display

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 14, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A new GOP-introduced bill would ban the government from flying flags other than the American flag after the Biden White House flew the progressive Pride banner during its massive alphabet people celebration over the weekend. 

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) proposed the "One Flag for All Act," which would make it illegal to fly, drape or display any flag other than the nation's U.S. flag on federal buildings or properties, with limited exceptions.

"It's a sad state of affairs when the White House prioritizes their radical social agenda over patriotism," Marshall told Fox News Digital. "The American flag stands for liberty and justice for ALL and should never be undermined by anyone, especially the President of the United States."

The Biden White House is facing heat for allegedly violating the U.S. flag code by hanging the Pride flag between two American flags during its gay and transgender celebration. 

According to the U.S. code, "the flag of the United States of America should be at the center and the highest point of the group when several flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs."

"This is a disgrace," Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) tweeted. "Not only is it in breach of U.S. Flag Code, but it's a glaring example of this White House's incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism."

The Republican said that the bill would ensure the American flag doesn't take a back seat for culture wars and political points, adding that it must stay the symbol of the country's freedom which thousands of service members and veterans have fought and died to protect. 

Several others voiced their concerns over the Biden Administration's efforts to push its radical agenda on the entirety of the nation, including children. 


