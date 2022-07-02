California Just Got Stricter Gun Laws

When it comes to guns violence, Democrat-run states love to blame the issue on the firearm itself, calling for strict gun control measures.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) signed two gun control laws that prohibit the marketing of guns to minors and strengthen the restriction on so-called ghost guns.

Bill AB 2571 bans gun manufacturers from marketing guns in a way that "reasonably appears to be attractive to minors, while bill AB 1621 strengthens requirements for the microstamping of unserialized firearms, or “ghost guns.”

In a video statement, Newsom berated conservatives and the Supreme Court for their stance on guns.

"From members of Supreme Court to right-wing Republicans all across this country, have you no common decency, respect, or even common understanding?,” Newsom said.

While holding a gun similar to an AR-15 rifle that is apparently marketed for children, the Democrat governor tried to justify his strict laws by saying it shouldn’t be necessary for him to have to pass them since keeping firearms out of children’s hands is a “common understanding.”

“The kids should not have one of these,” Newsom said, adding “this is an AR-15. This is a weapon of war, weapons of mass destruction, but you're out there promoting and allowing marketing of these weapons of war to our kids.”

Newsom continued to call out the Supreme Court for “rolling back gun safety protections,” while touting his state for having the strictest gun laws in the country.