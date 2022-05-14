Melania Trump Finally Addresses Being Snubbed by Vogue

Former First Lady Melania Trump spoke out against the media in her first post White House interview that is expected to air Sunday, conducted by "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Pete Hegseth.

After 15 months of being out of the public eye, Melania addressed how she dealt with the constant media backlash of her, such as being snubbed by Vogue magazine. Working as a model since her early 20s, long before she ever met her husband, former President Donald Trump, Melania graced the covers of magazines and runways at Fashion Week.

So why wouldn’t Vogue want her on the cover? It was a game of politics.

Five months into Joe Biden’s presidency, First Lady Jill Biden appeared on the cover. Former First Lady Michelle Obama was on the cover three times. Vice President Kamala Harris was on the cover before even being sworn in. And Hilary Clinton was on the cover during her time as the first lady. Unlike Melania Trump, none of these ladies had modeled before.

Hegseth asked Melania about the double standard, with her having a background in business and fashion.

“They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue,” she said.

In 2019, Vogue editor Anna Wintour partially addressed not giving Melania a cover, saying “obviously these are women that we feel are icons and inspiring to women from a global perspective.”

Looking back however, Melania used her time in Washington to launch a “Be Best” program dedicated to doing extraordinary things for children, while being the voice for nation’s most vulnerable families.

But according to Wintour, this was clearly not inspiring enough. The hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, let us not forget when Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump’s line following her father’s presidential win. President Trump spoke out against the move saying, “My daughter Ivanka has been treated unfairly by Nordstrom. She is a great person- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”