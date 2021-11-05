Virginia

Decision Desk Projects Republicans Have Gained Control of Virginia House of Delegates

Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Nov 05, 2021 9:30 PM
Source: Twitter, AC Cordoza

On Friday night, the Decision Desk HQ projected that Republicans won control with 51 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates, noting that two races remain uncalled.

It appears that Decision Desk has not yet called the race for the commonwealth's 21st and 85th districts. 

In the 21st district, incumbent Democrat Kelly Convirs-Fowler leads Republican challenger Tanya Gould 50.52 percent to 49.48 percent.

In the 85th district, challenger Karen Greenhalgh, a Republican, leads incumbent Democrat Alex Askew 50.26 percent to 49.74 percent. She declared victory on Wednesday morning. 

As I reported last month, the abortion issue became particularly personal in the race for the 85th district, as Del. Askew went on the attack because of Greenhalgh's volunteer work at crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs). Greenhalgh went on to reveal she volunteered at these centers as a way to help rape victims, after she herself was raped at a young age and had nowhere to turn.

Perhaps one of the most stunning Republican victories came out of the 91st district, where Republican challenger AC Cordoza beat Democratic incumbent Martha Mugler 49.8 percent to 48.92 percent. While the margin was particularly close, Delegate-Elect Cordoza was not projected to have any chance to win. 

Cordoza is the first Black delegate to represent the district.

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) declared victory early on Wednesday morning, once Republican challenger Kim Taylor declared victory over Democratic incumbent Lashrecse Aird in the 63rd district. A press release from the RSLC highlighted this "stunning upset," calling Taylor's victory "a historic victory," pointing out that Democrats had controlled the district for decades.

