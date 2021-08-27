VICE Picked the Worst Possible Date to Post the Worst Possible Article

On Thursday, after 13 U.S. service members died, which included Marines, VICE still left up an article shared earlier that morning from Ben Makuch. While there are reports that VICE removed a tweet from its account, it still appears on their Twitter feed, since they retweeted Makuch's promotion of his article. The article also remains published on the site.

The article in question is "Why Are So Many Marines Neo-Nazis?," which claims that "While many vets are being outed as far-right extremists, one branch keeps popping up when it comes to neo-Nazis: the United States Marine Corps."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick highlighted reactions to the since deleted tweet and article, including from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX). The congressman served in the U.S. Navy and lost his eye serving in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile at VICE this is the crap they are posting. This is how liberals think.



There is one mention of Afghanistan in Makuch's article, and it's certainly not to do with those who have valiantly served and have given their lives:

As early as 2012—well before the far-right problem among American servicemen became widely known—a unit of Marine Scout Snipers was photographed proudly and openly brandishing a flag of the Nazi S.S. death squads during a tour in Afghanistan.

Makuch also cites the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.

He's even looking for tips to write further on the so-called extremists in the Marines."Do you have information about extremists or extremist groups? We would love to hear from you," which includes contact information.

It's a nearly 1,500 piece which Makuchis himself says involves "anecdotal evidence."