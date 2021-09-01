House Republicans Lead Opposition to Taliban Funding, Recognition

Following the Biden administration’s declaration that the war in Afghanistan is over, House Republicans are zeroing-in on potential funding for the Taliban in the upcoming markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Led by Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN), GOP lawmakers will introduce a series of amendments in opposition to Taliban legitimacy, Axios first reported.

A few of the amendments include the following, via Axios:

Banks: Labeling the Taliban as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and a report into the weapons, mineral wealth and other funds the Taliban has obtained in relation to the U.S. withdrawal.

Labeling the Taliban as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and a report into the weapons, mineral wealth and other funds the Taliban has obtained in relation to the U.S. withdrawal. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.): A funding limitation prohibiting the Defense Security Cooperation Agency from recognizing the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, and barring Defense Department funds from recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

A funding limitation prohibiting the Defense Security Cooperation Agency from recognizing the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, and barring Defense Department funds from recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.): Call on the State Department to examine whether the Taliban is a state sponsor of terrorism. (This amendment has already been blocked.)

Call on the State Department to examine whether the Taliban is a state sponsor of terrorism. (This amendment has already been blocked.) Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.): New arms embargo sanctions prohibiting arms sales from Russia and China to the Taliban.

New arms embargo sanctions prohibiting arms sales from Russia and China to the Taliban. Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.): Non-recognition of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan modeled after the Crimea Non-Recognition Act.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan would not designate the Taliban as an "enemy."