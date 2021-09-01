Afghanistan

House Republicans Lead Opposition to Taliban Funding, Recognition

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 01, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Following the Biden administration’s declaration that the war in Afghanistan is over, House Republicans are zeroing-in on potential funding for the Taliban in the upcoming markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Led by Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN), GOP lawmakers will introduce a series of amendments in opposition to Taliban legitimacy, Axios first reported.

A few of the amendments include the following, via Axios:

  • Banks: Labeling the Taliban as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and a report into the weapons, mineral wealth and other funds the Taliban has obtained in relation to the U.S. withdrawal.
  • Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.): A funding limitation prohibiting the Defense Security Cooperation Agency from recognizing the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, and barring Defense Department funds from recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.
  • Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.): Call on the State Department to examine whether the Taliban is a state sponsor of terrorism. (This amendment has already been blocked.)
  • Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.): New arms embargo sanctions prohibiting arms sales from Russia and China to the Taliban.
  • Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.): Non-recognition of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan modeled after the Crimea Non-Recognition Act.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan would not designate the Taliban as an "enemy."

Most Popular