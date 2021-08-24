Kevin McCarthy Is 'Not Confident' Americans Will be Evacuated By August 31 Deadline

Following a classified briefing on Afghanistan, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that he is “less confident” that all Americans will be evacuated by August 31. The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that President Biden will cave to the Taliban’s demand of upholding the August 31 deadline to withdraw U.S. military forces.
The GOP leader added that the Biden administration does not have a plan to bring Americans to safety.
“Just left a classified briefing on the Afghanistan crisis, and here's what I can tell you: The Biden admin does not have an accurate count of Americans stranded in the country—or a plan to get them out,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter.
Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), a combat veteran, also refuted the Biden administration's claim that the Afghan military does not want to fight. President Biden claimed that the Afghan forces "refused to fight."
As the August 31 deadline looms, the White House is refuting the obvious fact that Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.
PSAKI: "I think it's irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2021
DOOCY: "'There are no Americans stranded' is the White House's official position on what's happening in Afghanistan right now?" pic.twitter.com/0FEq5VkO6V
Peter Doocy is on a roll.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2021
"The President likes to say 'America is back,' but his policies have Americans getting beat up by the Taliban and Afghans handing babies over barbed-wire fences. Is that what he meant when he said 'America is back?'" pic.twitter.com/PnRuX50KCt