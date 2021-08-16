Dems Double Down on Biden Afghanistan Failure With These 'Propaganda' Talking Points

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats are in damage control mode in the wake of President Joe Biden’s failure in Afghanistan. Circulated by Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office, the talking points claim that the Biden administration knew it was a “distinct possibility” that “Kabul would fall to the Taliban” eventually. The lawmakers maintain that it was not “an inevitability,” despite intelligence reports that indicate otherwise.

"The Administration knew that there was a distinct possibility that Kabul would fall to the Taliban. It was not an inevitability. It was a possibility,” the talking points memo reads. It claims that the administration planned “for every possibility” with contingency plans in place. 

The memo was not well received:

The president is set to finally address the nation on Monday afternoon.

