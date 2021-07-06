'Infrastructure in Name Only': Conservative Groups Slam Bipartisan Deal

Republican and Democratic lawmakers reached a loose agreement with the Biden administration on an infrastructure package, though Democrats are adding more spending caveats to the deal. Though a bipartisan deal was reached, some conservative groups are slamming the compromise that still holds a hefty price tag.

Heritage Action, FreedomWorks, Club For Growth, Taxpayers Protection Alliance, and the Coalition to Protect American Workers said that the deal is “no compromise at all.”

“The latest 'compromise' infrastructure framework agreed to by some Senators is no compromise at all. The top three Democratic leaders in Washington, DC have made clear that the compromise framework is being held hostage by Speaker Pelosi and is tied to a hyper-partisan reconciliation package being shepherded through by avowed socialist Bernie Sanders,” the groups said in a joint statement. “Even alone, the “compromise” package that some Senate Republicans signaled support toward doesn’t pass the smell-test. The proposal would spend $1.2 trillion on Left-leaning priorities and fails to properly pay for it.”

The prominent conservative groups added that the “infrastructure in name only” deal consists of “socialist derived policies.”

“While most Americans expect our government to fund interstate infrastructure like roads, and bridges, they do not expect their lives to be fundamentally altered under an 'infrastructure in name only' grab bag of socialist-derived policies. Senators should reject the disastrous Biden/Bernie infrastructure framework that adds trillions of federal spending to the national debt and return to the drawing board to deliver a plan that responsibly and fully reopens the U.S. economy. The suspension of the debt limit expires on August 1. Congress should work on avoiding a fiscal crisis, not exacerbating one.”

The package does not yet have 60 votes in the Senate. Speaker Pelosi also insists on additional spending on top of the package.