Another 'Moderate' Dem Wants to Nuke Senate Filibuster

Senate Democrats are lining up left and right to support abolishing the legislative filibuster in order to pass major legislation without consent from Republicans. A substantial portion of the Democratic caucus in the Senate previously defended the filibuster as "necessary," but with control of the upper chamber now, a growing number of Democrats hope to scrap it.

Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), a self-proclaimed "moderate" Democrat, joined his party in criticizing the filibuster. Casey said that the measure is an "impediment to progress."

Sen. Bob Casey: "So in my judgment, and this is a different point of view that I have now than I had even just a few years ago, this [filibuster] rule is an impediment to progress." https://t.co/fhWBVjK4EF pic.twitter.com/cRDsyVvYGI — The Hill (@thehill) July 6, 2021

Just four years ago, Casey signed onto a 2017 bipartisan letter to Republican and Democratic leadership urging them to keep the filibuster intact.

"Senators have expressed a variety of opinions about the appropriateness of limiting debate when we are considering judicial and executive branch nominations. Regardless of our past disagreements on that issue, we are united in our determination to preserve the ability of Members to engage in extended debate when bills are on the Senate floor," the letter read. "We are mindful of the unique role the Senate plays in the legislative process, and we are steadfastly committed to ensuring that this great American institution continues to serve as the world’s greatest deliberative body."

Both Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), along with the entire Senate Republican caucus, have committed to keeping the filibuster a part of Senate procedure.