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Tipsheet

Wait, That's Who Is Going to Be on a Panel That Screens NY Judges

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 18, 2026 6:50 AM
Wait, That's Who Is Going to Be on a Panel That Screens NY Judges
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool

This can't be real, but it is. It’s New York in the Mandani era. Somehow, for reasons that make no sense, leftist actress Cynthia Nixon from Sex and the City is going to be on a panel that screens and recommends judges in the state. I’m not joking (via NY Post):

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And just like that… lefty actress Cynthia Nixon will get to screen and recommend candidates to serve on the state’s highest court, The Post has learned.

Nixon — who isn’t a lawyer but played one on the hit HBO show “Sex and the City” — was just appointed to serve on the Commission on Judicial Nomination by New York Chief Judge Rowan Wilson.

The commission suggests and vets potential judges to the Court of Appeals. Nixon’s appointment runs through April 30, 2030 and the position is unpaid.

“The Commission’s mandate is a powerful one: the Constitution requires that the Governor choose Judges of the Court of Appeals only from the nominees of the Commission,” the panel’s website says.

[…]

Legal community insiders were stunned and outraged by the appointment of the actress, who ran for governor in 2018 and endorsed Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor last year.

“She’s an actress! She’s known for ‘Sex and the City,'” fumed one lawyer who was flabbergasted by the pick.

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Related:

JONATHAN TURLEY JUDGES NEW YORK SUPREME COURT

Law professor Jonathan Turley was aghast at this move:

Dear lord, folks. 

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