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Tipsheet

Marco Rubio Just Gave a Speech About the Rise of Left-Wing Violence...and This Happened in Phoenix

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 18, 2026 6:55 AM
Marco Rubio Just Gave a Speech About the Rise of Left-Wing Violence...and This Happened in Phoenix
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio just gave a speech about the rise of left-wing political violence and terrorism, and this happened in Phoenix, Arizona: someone opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. Several rounds were fired into the building on July 14. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for any leads (via The Hill):

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The FBI is asking for the public’s help after several rounds were fired at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in downtown Phoenix earlier this week.

One or more people fired at the Enforcement and Removal Operations building at 2035 N. Central Ave., causing damage to the exterior, the FBI’s Phoenix office said. No injuries were reported.

Protesters gathered at the site later in the day, but there’s no indication the two events are linked, according to Nexstar’s 13News.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or to submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

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Related:

ARIZONA FBI ICE MARCO RUBIO TERRORISM

Anyone with a nose ring and blue hair should be considered a suspect at this point. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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